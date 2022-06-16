‘The Nanny,’ ‘Married…With Children’ Among FAST Channels in Sony-Pluto Europe, U.K. Deal – Global Bulletin

CHANNELS

Paramount‘s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) provider Pluto TV has launched four new channels in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television (SPT). The new channels will bring SPT content to Pluto TV across Europe and the U.K. Audiences in the U.K., Italy and Spain get a channel dedicated to classic sitcom “Married… with Children,” the classic SPT series which follows the misadventures of misanthropic women’s shoe salesman Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill. Viewers in the U.K. and Spain will get “The Nanny,” which follows cosmetic saleswoman Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) as she navigates her new job as a nanny for the three children of a Broadway producer.

Sitcom “The Jeffersons,” which follows the life and family of George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) as he decides to move to New York’s posh Upper East Side and adjusts to the unexpected pitfalls that his new address will bring him, gets a dedicated channel in Italy. And 1980s hit sitcom “Who’s The Boss?” starring Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, and his daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano), who work for a busy ad executive, as housekeepers and caretakers of her son, recently launched in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Pluto TV has 68 million monthly active users.

COMMISSION

BBC Drama and BBC Cymru Wales have co-commissioned drama “Lost Boys and Fairies.” Leeds-based indie Duck Soup Films will produce as their first commission for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The 4×60’ drama series, created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, follows Gabriel, a singer and artiste-extraordinaire at Cardiff’s queer club-space Neverland and his partner Andy, as they adopt their first child. But Gabriel has a history and he will need to embark upon a journey of self-discovery and attempt to repair his relationship with his dad before he can truly begin to parent seven-year old Jake.

Filming will commence next year in Wales. James developed the project with Duck Soup Films as part of BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Program 2019. “Lost Boys and Fairies” is created, written and executive produced by James. Executive producers are Jessica Brown Meek, Rebekah Wray-Rogers and Libby Durdy for Duck Soup Films and Jo McClellan for BBC. The series was commissioned by former director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger and Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, as part of the BBC’s Small Indie Fund which supports the growth of small independent production companies with turnovers below £10 million ($12,130). It will be distributed by All3International.