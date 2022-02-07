‘The Masked Singer’ Executive Claire O’Donohoe Joins Banijay U.K. to Further Expansion Plans

Leading entertainment format producer Claire O’Donohoe has joined Banijay U.K. as director of programs.

O’Donohoe will work closely with her long-time creative collaborator Natalka Znak, the newly appointed CEO of group companies Remarkable, Initial, and ZnakTV, a company Znak set up in 2021 after departing Sky-backed outfit Znak & Co.

O’Donohoe has some two decades of TV experience in the U.S. and U.K. She most recently served as a commissioner at Fox, and went on to be senior VP, head of current at Fox Alternative Entertainment Studios. While in these roles she was involved in commissioning and launching break out hits “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

At Banijay U.K. O’Donohoe will work with American buyers, bringing U.K. formats from the creative teams at Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV to the U.S. market. She also has the responsibility of reinvigorating the legacy brands for the U.K..

The role will be based in the U.K. with O’Donohoe spending time in the U.S. supporting the Los Angeles-based Znak TV team and continuing to work with U.S. networks.

Prior to Fox, O’Donohoe worked at Zodiak U.S., where Znak was CEO. While there, O’Donohoe produced U.S. versions of hit formats including “Wife Swap” and “Secret Millionaire.” She began her career at ITV Studios and Endemol where she executive produced “Big Brother” and “Celebrity Big Brother” and produced formats “Hell’s Kitchen,” “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here,” “The Games,” “Fame Academy” and “Pop Stars.”

Znak said: “Claire has worked on the most successful entertainment juggernauts on both sides of the Atlantic and is hugely respected throughout the industry. Her ability to spot a hit and supersize it, together with her contacts and knowledge in both the U.S. and U.K. make her a huge asset to the business.”

O’Donohoe said: “After leaving Endemol over 10 years ago to go to the U.S. I’m so excited to be back at a company that was such an integral and influential part of my career. Not only does Banijay have an incredible catalogue of legacy formats that are close to my heart, but there is a thrilling amount of new and exciting ideas to bring to both the U.K. and U.S. markets.”

“I’m so happy to be working alongside the incredible teams at Remarkable Entertainment, Initial & Znak TV, and to be re-united with my mentor and the producing powerhouse that is Natalka Znak,” O’Donohoe added. “It’s an exciting time to be at Banijay, and I can’t wait to get started.”