‘The Masked Singer’ Producer Bandicoot TV Boosts Management Team

Bandicoot TV, producer of the U.K. version of smash hit music reality show “The Masked Singer,” has added Kate Stannard, Liz Holmwood and Ruchika Tagore to its management team.

Stannard joins as the label’s first ever head of development, with a remit to identify, create and develop brand new formats across U.K., U.S. and international markets. She had a brief stint at RDF and was previously head of development at Initial. Shows Stannard has worked on include “The Games,” “5 Gold Rings,” “Catchpoint,” “The Question Jury,” “Pick Me” and “Cash Trapped.”

Liz Holmwood, who previously worked with Bandicoot as a talent executive on “The Masked Dancer” and was formerly head of on-screen talent for Fremantle, joins as head of talent. Credits include “All Star Musicals,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” “Celebrity X Factor” and “Celebrity Juice” and responsibilities will include both U.K. and U.S. territories.

Stannard, Holmwood and head of entertainment James Lessell will report into the Bandicoot founders, MD Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton.

A third new hire, ex-ITV producer Ruchika Tagore, joins Stannard’s team as development executive to focus on U.K. formats. Rob Cooke, who joined Bandicoot as VP, U.S. development in 2021, will also report into Stannard and continues to drive development in North America, focusing on the West Coast.

Bandicoot is a Scottish indie, a joint venture with global production group Argonon. The new hires are part of its strategy to expand across the U.S. and the U.K. in 2022.

McLean and Nettleton said: “As soon as Kate became unexpectedly available, we jumped through hoops to sign her up. She’s an amazing talent who brings creativity and leadership to the team. Liz is an ebullient character and a brilliant operator who fits the Bandicoot mould perfectly. Ruchika is an ideas factory who brings her infectious enthusiasm and unique perspective to every project. We’ve had a stellar end to 2021 with ‘The Masked Singer’ delivering awards, audiences and acclaim, ‘Peckham’s Finest’ breaking new ground in the reality genre and ‘The Masked Dancer’ recommissioned and in pre-production. These three no-nonsense talent hires expand our horizons and raise our ambitions as we build on our growing U.K. and U.S. pipeline.”

The third season of “The Masked Singer” was launched on U.K. broadcaster ITV earlier this month, who have also recommissioned “The Masked Dancer.”

“The Masked Singer” franchise originated from the South Korean show “The King of Mask Singer.” The U.S. version of the show airs on Fox.