REinvent Scores AMC Networks Deal for Refugee Drama ‘The Lost’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES – REinvent International Sales has sold the refugee drama ‘Lost’ to AMC Networks for Spain and Portugal.

The Scandi production-distribtion shingle is presenting the title to buyers at this week’s Mipcom TV market in Cannes.

Created by Ulf Ryberg (“Headhunters,” “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest”), the drama thriller tells the story of a truck driver smuggling a group of Syrian refugees into Sweden in his truck. An upsetting phone call from his soon to be ex-wife, leaves the refugees struggling for air, when his mind wanders off them.

The series is directed by Tova Magnusson (“The Most Prohibited”) and produced by Patrick Ryborn (“Backstabbing for Beginners”).

This Swedish-language film is produced by Unlimited Stories where Ryborn is a co-founder and producer. Peter Viitanen, Ville Virtanen, Sandra Stojiljkovic, Vilhelm Blomgren, Shaniaz Hama Ali star.

The six one-hour series will be released on Nov. 7. on the Swedish pubcaster SVT.

Helene Aurø, REinvent’s sales and marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to be working with AMC Networks on ‘The Lost’, and we are sure that this extremely high-quality SVT crime series has found a great home with them.”

Focused on new Nordic content, REinvent’s Mipcom slate also includes “Outlier” creators Arne Berggren and Kristine Berg’s new thriller series “Trace,” as well as “The Big Fix,” which premiered in September on SVT. The gambling drama was created by Dennis Magnusson, the co-writer of Canneseries’ winner “Partisan” from 2020.

REinvent’s Mipcom slate includes two series produced by Sweden’s Breakable Films. Both are directed and written by Lina Åström (“So Damn Easy Going”).

“Sleep Around” is a youth LGBTQ series which stars the feminist actress and activist Ulrikke Falch (“Skam”). The relationship drama is produced by Breakable Films with Art & Bob Television. It premiered on Discovery+ in December.

“Out of Touch,” which was co-written by Åström with Marja Nyberg, is due to premiere on C More later this year. The romantic drama stars Sara Shirpey (“UFO Sweden”) and Hannes Fohlin (“With One Eye Open”).