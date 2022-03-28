‘The Full Monty’ Returns as Disney Plus Series With Original Cast and Creators

Filming commenced on Monday in U.K. cities Sheffield and Manchester on “The Full Monty,” a Disney Plus limited series adaptation of the BAFTA-winning hit 1997 film.

The U.K. original series drama series (8×60’) reunites the film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”) and producer Uberto Pasolini (“Nowhere Special”) and is co-commissioned by Disney Plus and FX. It will follow the original cast as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors and explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

The cast reprising their roles from the film include Robert Carlyle (“Trainspotting”) as Gaz, Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones”) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (“Before We Die”) as Jean, Hugo Speer (“Britannia”) as Guy, Paul Barber (“The Dumping Ground”) as Horse, Steve Huison (“The Royle Family”) as Lomper, Wim Snape (“Gentleman Jack”) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins”) as Gerald. The series will also introduce a new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Simon Beaufoy, executive produced by Uberto Pasolini, directed by Andrew Chaplin (“Alma’s Not Normal”) and Catherine Morshead (“No Offence”) and co-written by Alice Nutter with Simon Lewis as series producer. It was developed by Searchlight Television and FX and will be produced by Little Island Productions and executive produced by Lee Mason, director of scripted content for Disney Plus. It will premiere on Disney Plus globally, Star Plus in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.

Beaufoy said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Mason added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The original film “The Full Monty” (1997) is available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.K.