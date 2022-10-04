Paramount+’s ‘The Envoys’ Season 2, From Oscar Winner Juan Jose Campanella, Rolls in Spain 

Showrun and directed by Academy Award winner Juan Jose Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), burgeoning hit Paramount+ franchise “The Envoys” has gone into production on Season 2 in Galicia, North-West Spain.

Miguel Angel Silvestre (“En el corredor de la muerte”) and Luis Gerardo Méndez (“Club de Cuervos”) are reprising their roles as Vatican dispatched miracle corroborators, playing alongside Assira Abbate (“Empire of Lies”), who also starred in Season 1.

Described as a gripping thriller, Season 2 is again produced by VIS, Paramount’s international studio, in collaboration with 100 Bares, Campanella’s Buenos Aires production label and, this time round, Galicia’s A Coruña-based Portocabo. A producer on Movistar Plus+ hits “Hierro” and “Rapa,” Portocabo has also been behind pioneering premium TV co-productions with Portugal (“Dry Water”).

Released on Paramount+ on Dec. 12, Season 1 saw priests Pedro Salinas, a doctor with a scientific bent, and Simon Antequera, a looser cannon, dispatched to the small Mexican town of San Acacio, to investigate the seeming miraculous recoveries of townsfolk who appeared to have died. The two priests’ faith in a benevolent God is tested to the absolute limit.

Season 2, which is being shot at various locations in Galicia, finds Simon and Pedro dispatched to verify another possible miracle, this time in a village convent that houses three blind nuns.

Shortly after their arrival in the village, Joaquín, one of their hosts, dies, plunging the two priests, the synopsis says, into a double investigation: One of a mystical nature and the other much earthlier.

Martino Zaidelis, Camilo Antolini and Inma Torrente also direct; Muriel Cabezas executive produces for 100 Bares and Alfonso Blanco for Portocabo.

“The second season of ‘Los Enviados’ will be set in Galicia, Spain to give the story a different aesthetic and natural ambiance that will help immerse us in the plot’s mystery,” Campanella told Variety.

Just as the first season in Mexico revolved around exorcisms, the relationship with death and other salient aspects of Mexican culture, in Spain, the plot centers on religious fanaticism, born from the land that saw the Holy Inquisition centuries ago, he added.

“Miguel and Luis join us again, ensuring we have a top-tier cast. We will work to ensure this Paramount+ original offers audiences an immersive and captivating experience that will continue to build on the successful ‘Los Enviados’ saga,” Campanella concluded.

Season 2’s cast also includes Marta Etura, Martí Cordero, Susi Sánchez, Charo Zapardiel, Cristina Marcos, Ricardo de Barreiro, Isabel Naveira, Miquel Insúa, Pepón Nieto, Pepo Suevos, Guillermo Carbajo, Francis Lorenzo, Carlos Olalla, and Luis Iglesia.

Season 1 of “The Envoys” bowed on Paramount+ to the best audience results of any international original on the service to that date. Paramount+ now confirms it as a global hit. The first season won a best drama Gold Award and best screenplay Silver Award at the prestigious New York TV & Film Awards. It is currently available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+.