‘The Crown’ Season 5 Launch Sees 1.1 Million U.K. Viewers 

“The Crown” Season 5 brought in 1.1 million viewers on launch day, according to Overnights.tv.

That number includes anyone who saw at least one episode of the latest season on a TV set in the U.K. on Nov. 9, when it launched on Netflix at around 8 a.m. local time..

The 1.1 million figure does not include viewers who watched via a laptop, tablet or cell phone.

The BARB figures showed 666,000 stayed to watch the second episode and around 300,000 watched episode 3. Episode 4 garnered around 147,000 viewers while episode 5 dropped below the 100k mark to 66,000.

The figures recorded around 100 viewers in the U.K. were watching by episode 10 on Wednesday – this figure is assumed to consist of those who binge-watched the entire season on the first day of launch.

By comparison, the audience for gross-out reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity on ITV…Get Me Out of Here,” garnered 7.9 million watching via a TV set. “I’m a Celebrity” launched on Sunday and will air every night (except Saturdays) for the next three weeks.

Given “The Crown” launched as a box-set mid-week it may well see an upswing of viewers over the weekend.

Usually secretive about its viewing figures, Netflix announced it had officially signed up to U.K. ratings body BARB (Broadcasters Audience Research Board) last month. It’s a move many assumed was linked to the launch of their new ad-tier.

Regardless of “The Crown’s” viewing figures, the show has become a flagship offering for the streamer, with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos telling the audience at the world premiere in London this week: “since ‘The Crown’ premiered back in 2016, it is — pun intended — the crown jewel at Netflix, and we’re incredibly, incredibly proud,” he said.

"This really has been and continues to be the highlight of my personal and professional life," Sarandos added. "And I'm incredibly in awe with [creator Peter Morgan's] vision and with his writing. And I am incredibly, incredibly grateful for your friendship. Peter, thank you so much."






