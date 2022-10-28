‘The Crown’: First Look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can exclusively reveal the first look of Dr. Hasnat Khan, played by prominent Pakistani star Humayun Saeed, in Season 5 of hit Netflix series “The Crown.”

British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan was a heart surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital, where he first met Princess Diana in 1995. Diana struck up a friendship with him, depicted in “The Crown” as taking place while she was visiting a friend whose husband was undergoing surgery with Khan.

Khan’s 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into Princess Diana’s death, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995-1997 and that she broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed at a holiday with Mohamed Al Fayed and his family.

Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana died together in a road accident in Paris in 1997.

Saeed told Variety: “Dr. Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

“I haven’t played a real life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility,” Saeed added. “I am confident audiences will love the simplicity of the relationship and how it is portrayed on-screen.”

Humayun Saeed debuted as an actor in 1999 with Urdu-language film “Inteha” and has enjoyed a distinguished career across film and television. He is known for adventure-comedy “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” (2015), for which he won Pakistan’s ARY award for best actor, and its 2018 sequel “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.” Other notable roles include romantic comedy “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” which he co-produced, and science fiction film “Project Ghazi” (2019).

“London Nahin Jaunga,” starring and produced by Saeed, released earlier this year.

Saeed is represented by Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob at Action Consultancy. The news of his casting in “The Crown” was revealed by Variety.

“Tenet” star Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in season 5 of “The Crown.”