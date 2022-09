The makers of hit Netflix series “The Crown” have revealed who is set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season six.

Two actors have been cast as the young prince: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey.

Meanwhile Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

Left to right: Ed McVey, Prince William in 2001 aged 19

“The Crown” will mark the trio’s professional screen debut.

Left to right: Meg Bellamy, Kate Middleton in 2008 aged 26

Rufus Kampa (courtesy of Netflix) Prince William (Toby Melville/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

