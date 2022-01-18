‘The 355,’ ‘Moonfall’ Part of Leonine Studios, Sky Deutschland Licensing Deal

Roland Emmerich’s upcoming “Moonfall” and Simon Kinberg’s current release “The 355” are part of a multi-year licensing agreement between German independent content house Leonine Studios and Sky Deutschland.

Under the terms of the deal, Sky Deutschland secures exclusive first pay TV rights and the exclusive SVOD rights for a period of 12 months to the upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine Studios’ premium content line-up.

The multi-year license agreement also includes Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune,” Reid Carolin’s and Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” and Jennifer Lopez starrer “Shotgun Wedding.” Included in the deal are two upcoming German films – Leonine co-production “The School of Magical Animals 2,” the sequel to Germany’s most successful theatrical release 2021 of with more than 1.5 million admissions, and the upcoming comedy “JGA,” the second film by award-winning director Alireza Golafshan from Leonine’s production banner Wiedemann & Berg Film (“Nightfall,” “Welcome to Germany”).

The deal also covers a number of library titles.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said: “We’re delighted that we can now complement our long-standing production partnership with Sky Deutschland, which includes among others, Sky Originals such as “The Ibiza Affair” and “Pagan Peak” from our production division, with an extensive premium line-up of top German and international feature films.”

Devesh Raj, CEO Sky Deutschland, added: “We are thrilled to continue our successful cooperation with Leonine Studios. This multi-year licensing partnership will include an impressive line-up of top feature films. It is an important step for Sky and allows us to bring even more fantastic content to our customers.”