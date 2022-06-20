‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Casts Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, Warren Brown in BBC, Stan Series ‘Ten Pound Poms’

“Sex Education” producer Eleven has cast “Ten Pound Poms,” a drama series from “Brassic” creator Danny Brocklehurst for BBC and Australian streamer Stan.

Michelle Keegan (“Brassic”), Faye Marsay (“Game of Thrones”) and Warren Brown (“The Responder”) lead the cast alongside Australian actors Rob Collins (“Mystery Road”), Leon Ford (“Elvis”), Declan Coyle (“Long Black”), David Field (“Shantaram”), Stephen Curry (“Hounds of Love”), Hattie Hook (“Savage River”), Finn Treacy (“The Portable Door”) and Emma Hamilton (“The Tudors”).

The six-part series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world, in sun-soaked Australia. But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised.

Brocklehurst said: “ ‘Ten Pounds Poms’ demands an ensemble cast that we are always rooting for, actors we love and want to succeed. I am thrilled to have found those actors. It is a delight to welcome so much exciting Australian talent as well as working with the brilliant Faye and Warren for the first time. This is my third outing with the wonderful Michelle Keegan and I’m positive we will make another winner together.”

“Ten Pound Poms” is produced by Eleven for BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Stan in Australia. Tommy Bulfin executive produces for the BBC and Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan. Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell executive produce for Eleven, and Olivia Trench will co-executive produce the series. Joining Danny Brocklehurst on the writing team are Ryan Griffen, Smita Bhide and Ava Pickett. It is directed by Jamie Stone and Ana Kokkinos. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the series worldwide.

Filming is taking place in Australia. The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and as a Stan original series in Australia.