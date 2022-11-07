TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets.

Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021.

Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and feeds their love for food,” she added.

Marie-Laure Marchand, Chefclub’s senior VP global consumer products & business development, remarked: “Partnering with ViX allows us to reach the extremely important Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. and most of Latin America where Chefclub content already enjoys over 1 billion monthly views.”

The pact with ViX follows a number of recent high-profile streaming deals that have brought Chefclub’s food entertainment programming to viewers in the U.S., the UK, Spain and Latin America, including a standalone Chefclub Channel on Samsung Plus TV in France and Switzerland.

In April, Chefclub landed a carriage agreement with Paramount Plus’ Paramount’s Pluto TV for the U.S. and Latin America.

Started in 2016 by three French brothers in Paris, Thomas, Jonathan and Axel Lang, Chefclub’s cooking-entertainment hybrid formula has earned it a global reach of more than 2.5 billion organic views a month and 100 million followers worldwide, including Europe and China.

The studio is also creating a variety of new lifestyle series for Gen Z and Millennial food lovers in half-hour formats, more apt for linear TV programming.

These include “Discovery,” a show that ventures outside the studio to explore how certain ingredients are made, and a vegetarian show that showcases trompe l’oeil creations, among many others.

Chefclub has also been very active in the children’s marketplace with a publishing and consumer products range and an animated kids series starring the Chefclub Kids mascots, which launched at Mipcom this year.