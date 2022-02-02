T-Series Diversifies Into Streaming Production With A-List India Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Indian music label and film studio T-Series is diversifying into producing series designed for streaming platforms and has signed up an A-list directorial talent roster.

The company’s stated aim is to create content “which shall appeal to all sectors of the audience, with gripping shows across genres,” including action thrillers, biopics, murder mysteries, jailbreak dramas.”

Signed up as show runners are Aanand L. Rai (“Atrangi Re”), Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”), Nikkhil Advani (“Mumbai Diaries 26/11”), Hansal Mehta (“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”), Sanjay Gupta (“Mumbai Saga”), Bejoy Nambiar (“Solo”), Suparn S. Varma (“The Family Man”), Mikhil Musale (“Made In China”) and Soumendra Padhi (“Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega”).

“We aim at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for our viewers across the globe,” said Bhushan Kumar, chair and MD of T-Series. “With this expansion, we aim at creating binge-worthy content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows.”

On Tuesday, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed while presenting the annual budget that an auction for 5G spectrum would take place this year and the implementation of 5G services will happen over 2022-2023.

“With the recent budget announcement by our finance minister, there is great progress in the pipeline with the 5G spectrum expansion,” said Kumar. “It has been projected that rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 and this essentially means that the internet will be easily and cost effectively available which surely is a great boost to the world of OTT [streaming] and content creators all over. The OTT audience will expand exponentially.”

Details of T-Series’ specific titles have not been revealed yet.