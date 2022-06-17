Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Chastain, Gillian Anderson to Feature at Paramount+ U.K. Launch – Global Bulletin

LAUNCH

Streamer Paramount+ is set to make a splash at its U.K. launch in London on June 20, with a galaxy of stars from its original shows set to feature at the hot ticket event. Graham Norton (Paramount+’s “Queen of the Universe”) will host the event which will feature stars from Paramount’s series and films including Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”); Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”); Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”); Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”); Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”); Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy (“The Man Who Fell To Earth”); Joey Essex, Chloe Ferry, Bethan Kershaw and James Tindale (“All Star Shore”); Matthew Goode and Juno Temple (“The Offer”); Shelley Hennig, Tyler Hoechlin, Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Holland Roden (“Teen Wolf”); Faith Hill and Tim McGraw (“1883”); Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek Discovery”); Natascha McElhone and Pablo Schreiber (“Halo”); Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek Prodigy); David Oyelowo (“Bass Reeves”); and Sylvester Stallone (“Tulsa King”).

Paramount+ will launch in the U.K. with more than 8,000 hours of content. The service will cost £6.99 ($8.55) per month/£69.90 ($85.55) per annum after a free seven-day trial. In the U.K. and Ireland, as well as Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later in 2022, Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms as part of a multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of Paramount’s leading portfolio of pay TV channels. Sky Cinema subscribers get Paramount+ included at no extra cost.

Jake Warren, CEO, Message Heard Courtesy Message Heard

REPRESENTATION

U.K. independent podcast production company Message Heard has signed with CAA. Message Heard produces shows spanning multiple genres, covering true crime, comedy, history, politics, and children’s fiction and original shows include “Conflicted,” presented by Aimen Dean, following his journey from Al Qaeda bomb-maker to MI6 agent, and “Finding Natasha,” the story of the first Western ballerina to train at Russia’s finest ballet academy and the woman who saved her life. Recent productions include “Committee Corridor” featuring members of parliament from different select committees in the House of Commons, “Behind The Sun” with The Syria Campaign, and “The Catch,” an Audible original about the Freshwater Five. CAA will identify additional opportunities for Message Heard in the podcasting space and also create opportunities for the company in the areas of digital media, film and television content.

Sitawa Wafula BET International

AWARD

Paramount’s BET International has revealed Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula as the recipient of the Global Good Award as part of the BET Awards 2022. Wafula is a blogger and activist who started the first free mental health support line in Kenya. The impact of her blog posts got her a seat on the stakeholder forum that audited mental health care in Kenya and the National Committee that developed the Kenya Mental Health Policy (2015-2030). Her blog also won a Google Award (2014) for its consistency and authenticity on mental health matters. In 2013, she founded My Mind My Funk (MMMF) as an extension of her blog and ran it as a resource hub that provided mental health information and support. Her approach to addressing mental health issues led to her recognition as a Non-Communicable Disease Champion by the Ministry of Health, Kenya. Internationally, she is a Senior Fellow at Aspen Institute’s New Voices Fellowship and a member of Africa Europe Foundation’s Strategic Group on Health.

The Global Good Award is BET International’s recognition of global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility, goodness, and commitment to the welfare of the global Black community. Past Global Good honorees include Brazilian activist and writer Djamila Ribeiro, French social justice activist Assa Traoré, and artist and philanthropist Akon.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2022 will air on June 26 on BET in the U.S., internationally on BET Africa, BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the U.K., as well as BET Pluto in the U.K. and Brazil.