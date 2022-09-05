Hit Reality Show ‘Survivor’ Returning to U.K. After 20 Years, Headed to BBC

The BBC is rebooting hit reality series “Survivor.” The show last appeared on U.K. screens in 2001 and 2002, when it aired on ITV for two seasons.

The new adaptation, which will be produced by Banijay U.K.-owned Remarkable Entertainment, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile unscripted reboots from the BBC, following “Gladiators” and “The Osbournes: Home to Roost.”

The 16-episode season promises physical and psychological challenges for 20 contestants, who must compete in a tropical location to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor.

The show works by dividing the competitors into two tribes, who will go head to head for each challenge. Eliminations will take place throughout the show until the tribes merge and one person emerges victorious.

More information – including the host and TX date as well as casting details – is set to be announced soon.

“Survivor,” which was first created by Charlie Parsons 25 years ago, is a Banijay format. It’s billed as one of the most watched reality entertainment formats in the world.

Over 50 adaptations have been made around the world since it launched, with the U.S. version on CBS, which is set to air its 43rd season soon, being one of the most popular.

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, commissioned the show. Remarkable entertainment’s Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe will exec produce alongside Paul Osborne and Stephen Lovelock. Richard Hague developed the format for the BBC while Rachel Ashdown is the BBC’s commissioning editor.

Kate Phillips said: “‘Survivor’ is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

Natalka Znak added: “‘Survivor’ is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC.”