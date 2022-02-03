‘Survivor’ New European Versions Revealed by Banijay Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

New adaptations of popular adventure reality show “Survivor” are set to roll out across central and southeastern Europe, Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, has revealed.

United Media-owned Nova TV in Croatia and Nova S in Serbia will broadcast a first season of the format in late 2022. In addition, TV Markíza in Slovakia and TV Nova in the Czech Republic will air a new adaptation of the format. Acun Medya is on board as local producer for both versions.

Both agreements were brokered by Samia Moktar, VP Central and Eastern Europe and Airlines, Banijay Rights. “’Survivor’ has long been a global television hit, but these new versions prove this format continues to have fresh and broad appeal for broadcasters worldwide,” Moktar said. “We’re excited to be working with our local broadcast and production partners across the CEE region on what are set to be exceptional adaptations of this show.”

Initially created by British television producer Charlie Parsons for U.K. TV production company Planet 24, as “Expedition Robinson,” “Survivor” launched in 1997 and has been produced in 48 territories since then, including the U.S., where 41 seasons have aired and a 42nd is due, Mexico, U.K., India, Japan, Israel, Italy, Brazil and many more. Last year was the format’s most successful to-date, with 24 productions confirmed.

In the show, contestants are divided in two tribes and fight in daily challenges for immunity and other advantages. After each immunity challenge, one team needs to see one of their own eliminated and on the way home.

“Beyond the Edge,” a “Survivor”-like celebrity competition, is premiering in March in the U.S.