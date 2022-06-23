‘She’ Leads Sunny Side of the Doc Winners

Parsifal Reparato’s “She” dominated the awards at the 33rd Sunny Side of the Doc market with three wins.

Several other projects won two awards each, including Gustavo Ribeiro’s “The Factory’s Basement,” Joanne Popinska’s “Jacob’s Journey” and Rama Ayasraa’s “Harvest Moon.”

The four-day event ran June 20 – 23 June in La Rochelle, France. Running alongside, the sixth edition of PiXii Festival took over eight cultural and heritage sites in the city, and provided opportunities for exchange between industry professionals concerning how virtual reality can be applied to the documentary genre.

“We are delighted that we were able to bring together international industry leaders this year to celebrate and champion the genre, which in recent years has experienced both a greater audience demand and increased difficulties in terms of financing and production,” said Mathieu Bejot, director of strategy and development at Sunny Side of the Doc. “The documentary genre is recovering from the health crisis more slowly than others. We must now find spirited ways to collaborate internationally, to be able to meet new partners, not only for funding opportunities but also for the creative side too. This is the challenge for a marketplace like Sunny Side of the Doc and what also makes it so important for the sector.”

The 34th edition of Sunny Side of the Doc will take place June 19 – 22, 2023.

2022 WINNERS

BEST GLOBAL ISSUES PITCH

Award sponsored by RTBF

“She”

Produced by: Antropica S.r.l. (Italy)

Directed by: Parsifal Reparato

BEST ARTS & CULTURE PITCH

Award sponsored by West Lake International Documentary Festival

“The Hidden Eye”

Produced by: Wanda Films (Spain)

Directed by: Carlota Nelson

BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES PITCH

Award sponsored by France TV Story Lab

“Jacob’s Journey”

Produced by: Infinite Frame Media (Canada)

Directed by: Joanne Popinska

BEST WILDLIFE & CONSERVATION PITCH

Award sponsored by Love Nature & Blue Ant Media

“The Big Little Things”

Produced by: Saint Thomas Productions (France) / Red Nature Films (South Africa)

Directed by: Muneera Sallies

BEST SCIENCE PITCH

Award sponsored by France Télévisions

“Ayahuasca”

Produced by: Ey Up Films (U.K.)

Directed by: Bruce Gill

BEST HISTORY PITCH

Award sponsored by PBS International

“The Factory’s Basement”

Produced by: Grifa Filmes (Brazil)

Directed by: Gustavo Ribeiro

BEST NEW VOICES TALENT HUB PITCH

“Nothing Called Home”

Produced by: Maurice & Morrise (U.A.E.)

Directed by: Arkus

BEST DIGITAL NA(RRA)TIVE STORIES PITCH

“Avery Hot Summer in New York City”

Produced by: Binge Audio (France)

Directed by: Anne-Cécile Genre & Marine Pradel

LA ROCHELLE CONURBATION AUTHORITY PIXII GRAND PRIX

“Suppliques Stories”

Produced by: Générale de production (France)

Technologie(s): Mixed Reality

INSTITUTE OF DOCUMENTARY FILM AWARD

“Liberation Diaries”

Produced by: Ladoc (Italy)

Directed by: Matteo Parisini

CRISTAL PUBLISHING CREATION PRIZE

“The Factory’s Basement”

Produced by: Grifa Filmes (Brazil)

Directed by: Gustavo Ribeiro

ALHAMBRA STUDIOS POST-PRODUCTION PRIZE

“Finding Home”

Produced by: Iliade et Films (France), AnimaDocs (Bulgaria)

Directed by: Maria Stanisheva

INVR.SPACE PRIZE

“Jacob’s Journey”

Produced by: Infinite Frame Media (Canada)

Directed by: Joanne Popinska

AWARD DOCS UP FUND AND THE IMPACT SOCIAL CLUB

“She”

Produced by: Antropica S.r.l. (Italy)

Directed by: Parsifal Reparato

PITCH THE DOC PRIZE

“Harvest Moon”

Produced by: New Productions (Jordan)

Directed by: Rama Ayasraa

IMZ AWARD

“Celtic Utopia”

Produced by: MDEMC (Sweden)

Directed by: Dennis Harvey, Lars Lovén

MOVIES THAT MATTER AWARD

“She”

Produced by: Antropica S.r.l. (Italy)

Directed by: Parsifal Reparato

AJD INDUSTRY DAYS @ AJB DOC AWARD

“Harvest Moon”

Produced by: New Productions (Jordan)

Directed by: Rama Ayasraa

STUDENTS CHOICE AWARD

“Bye Mom”

Produced by: Borgerhoff & Lamberigts TV (Belgium)

Directed by: Ellen Pollard & Marie de Hert