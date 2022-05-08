‘Succession’: Writing on Season 4 Nearly Done, Reveals Creator Jesse Armstrong

The writing process on season 4 of enormously popular HBO series “Succession” is nearly complete, creator Jesse Armstrong has revealed.

Matthew Macfadyen won supporting actor at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London on Sunday for “Succession.” Macfadyen was not able to be present to accept the award. Armstrong collected the award on his actor’s behalf and later met the press backstage.

“We’re almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

Armstrong described the area where the writing is done as a boardroom akin to a “Spaces meets WeWork.” He said that once he has got everything for the season, he will share it with the cast and get their feedback, because “it’s useful, they’re smart, and they think things about their character.”

Addressing Macfadyen’s win, Armstrong said: “Matthew is just a lovely guy. Since it’s his night, I’m not ashamed to say that he’s just always a pleasure to work with,” adding that the actor always has a “delicate response” to the material.

“He can do anything as an actor,” Armstrong added.

There has been much speculation on the future of “Succession.” When asked how long he could keep the show going, Armstrong said: “I won’t answer that one precisely. I don’t think it should go on forever. But we’re still having fun at the moment.”