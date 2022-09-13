‘Succession’ Showrunner Jesse Armstrong Makes Dig at King Charles III During Emmy Win Speech

“Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong made a dig at the U.K.’s King Charles III during his Emmys acceptance speech on Monday night.

Taking to the stage along with the show’s execs and castmembers, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, to accept the Emmy for outstanding drama series, Armstrong said, “Big week for successions. New king in the U.K., this for us.”

Armstrong, who is British, then said: “Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles,” prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team on stage.

“Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,” quipped Scotland-born Cox, who plays the show’s patriarch Logan Roy.

“No, I mean, I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people,” Armstrong continued.

“Delicate balance,” Cox replied, causing laughter to ripple across the audience.

Armstrong then went on to deliver the rest of his acceptance speech, in which he thanked the entire team behind the hit HBO Max show.

“We are incredibly grateful to have this,” Armstrong said. “It’s a wonderful honour, this group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort starting with the engine room of the writers room, the producers who support us, the directors led by Mark Mylod, the extraordinary cast who we’re surrounded by who are – oh my goodness – and our amazing crew and HBO who protect and support us. So many thanks.”

It was a stellar night for “Succession,” which also saw Armstrong take home an award for best writing for a drama series, for the season 3 finale, and Macfadyen honored for best supporting actor in a drama series.

Check out Armstrong’s full speech below: