Studiocanal’s ‘Infiniti’ Leads Raft of Canal+ Creation Originale Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

At the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz, Studiocanal revealed further sales on its high-budget sci-fi thriller “Infiniti,” produced by Empreinte Digitale and Federation Entertainment Belgium.

The show has already sold to more than 60 territories internationally, including Spain, Portugal, Latin America and Brazil, and has now been acquired by AMC Networks International, SBS (Australia), Now Studio (Hong Kong), TV2 (Norway), NOVA (Greece), Go3 (Baltics), HOT(Israel) and Telus (English speaking Canada). More deals are in the pipeline.

“Infiniti” blends a sci-fi crime thriller with political intrigue and a classic love story woven through, that echoes the current global space race.

The crew at ISS, International Space Station, is in distress. Simultaneously, in Kazakhstan, Isaak Turgun, a Kazakh cop, discovers a wax-covered decapitated body. The body belongs to an American astronaut, Anthony Kurz, currently on a mission on the ISS.

Meanwhile, French astronaut, Anna Zarathi, who began a passionate affair with Kurz six months before, is convinced that he is calling to her for help from the ISS. From that moment on, Anna devotes herself to one mission, to rescue Kurz before he dies, and in the process, she forms an unlikely partnership with Isaak to pursue their own unofficial investigation. This brings to light a staggering possibility – could Kurz be in both places at the same time?”

In addition, Studiocanal announced that its period crime drama “Paris Police 1900,” a Tetra Media Fiction and AFPI production set in early 20th century Paris, continues to grip audiences globally with the highly anticipated second season, “Paris Police 1905,” set to return to Canal+ soon.

It has most recently been acquired by MHZ (U.S. and English-speaking Canada), Viasat World for Epic Drama across CEE, Baltics and CIS, RTSH (Albania), Prime Video (India), Cellcom (Israel), Cirkus across Scandinavia, COSMO (Spain) and Vodafone Ziggo (Netherlands). The drama previously announced sales included BBC (U.K.), Sky (Germany and Italy), and SBS (Australia).

The hit comedy series “La flamme” (MakingProd and Entre 2 et 4) and its five-star cast, adapted from the Primetime Emmy Awards nominated TV series “Burning Love,” produced by Ben Stiller, recently returned to Canal+ with season two. The franchise recently sold to Now Studio (Hong Kong), Radio Canada (French speaking Canada), Cellcom (Israel) and RTP (Portugal). While season 1 presents the singleton Marc’s (Jonathan Cohen) bumpy journey to find love in a parody of dating reality shows such as “The Bachelor,” season 2 sees him join a team of adventurers trying to survive on an idyllic island, in a spoof of “Survivor.”

The “UFOs aka OVNI(s)” (Montebello Productions), which returned to Canal+ this year, boasts a raft of new global broadcasters, including with MHZ (U.S. and English speaking Canada), TV5 (French speaking Canada), AMC Networks International (Latin America and Brazil) and Filmin (Spain & Portugal).

Studiocanal also announced that after eight successful seasons and achieving top ratings both in France and overseas, International Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA nominated franchise “Spiral” (Engrenages) (Son et Lumière production) continues to enjoy worldwide success. In addition to previous sales, the crime franchise has been sold to AMC Networks International in Spain and Mexico, C-More (Scandinavia) and M7 Channels (Hungary & Romania).