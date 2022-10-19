Studio Ramsay‘s ‘Next Level Chef’ Cooks Up French Adaptation With Kitchen Factory Productions

“Next Level Chef” is headed to France after Kitchen Factory Productions snapped up the French format rights to the culinary competition series.

Kitchen Factory, who will produce the French version, announced the deal on Wednesday (Oct. 19) alongside Chef Cyril Lignac, producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani and Studio Ramsay Global, the joint production venture created by British chef Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production with FOX Entertainment. (Ramsay is pictured above, left, with Lignac).

The format of the show sees a three-storey stage on which each level boasts differing culinary equipment and ingredients reflecting their environment. The competing chefs – comprised of restaurant-experienced professionals, home cooks and even social media stars – must use their imagination and unleash their creativity all while keeping their cool as they attempt to climb from the challenging basement floor to the glistening top.

The winner walks away with their culinary reputation intact as well as a €250,000 ($244,000) cash prize.

“Next Level Chef,” whose executive producers are Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon, premiered in January and quickly became the highest-rated debut of the season in the 18-49 demographic. The second season is set to premiere on Feb. 12, 2023 after the Super Bowl.

In the U.K., ITV snapped up rights to the series earlier this summer.

“When we launched the first ever series of ‘Next Level Chef’ in the U.S. at the beginning of this year, the goal was for other broadcasters and international territories to recognize the truly original and epic format,” said Ramsay. “Following the U.S., the U.K. came on board and now I’m delighted Kitchen Factory Productions see the potential in bringing this fantastic format to the French screen. ‘Next Level Chef’ truly is Next Level everything and I’m looking forward to seeing the fantastic Chef Cyril discover his own Next Level superstars.”

Cyril Lignac, chef and associate partner of Kitchen Factory Productions, said: “This ‘new generation’ culinary competition, embodied by my friend Gordon Ramsay, has been an undeniable success in the United States. I will be delighted to introduce it to the French public who continue to be fascinated by all cooking shows!”

Matthieu Jean Toscani, associate producer of Kitchen Factory Produtions, added: “This acquisition is an important step in the development of Kitchen Factory Productions, the leading independent production company of cooking shows in France. As such, I am sure that Next Level Chef, will meet its audience, whatever its broadcasting mode (linear or streaming).”

Fox set up Studio Ramsay Global last year in what was said to be a nine-figure deal which included the acquisition of Ramsay’s original production company (launched in partnership with All3Media) Studio Ramsay.

At Fox’s Mipcom address on Monday (Oct. 17), Rob Wade (CEO of Fox Entertainment), Fernado Szew (CEO of Fox Entertainment Global) and Michael Thorn (president of entertainment) were open about the fact they were in the French coastal town to make deals. Wade said he was looking for “Nimble, smart production deals” adding bluntly: “We have our checkbooks with us.”

With the interest in cooking shows such as “The Great British Baking Show” and “Top Chef” showing no signs of abating, the French version of “Next Level Chef” is sure to be snapped up for international consumption by one of the streamers so it’s no wonder Fox have come to Cannes armed with plenty of dough.