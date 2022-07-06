‘Stath Lets Flats’ Creator Jamie Demetriou Sets Creative Partnership With BBC Studios

British comedian, actor and screenwriter Jamie Demetriou, winner of four BAFTAs for Channel 4/HBO Max sitcom “Stath Lets Flats,” has inked a creative partnership with BBC Studios.

The multi-year agreement will see Demetriou co-develop and co-produce new projects through BBC Studios’ production scripted portfolio and his own People Day Limited.

In “Stath Lets Flats,” written by and starring Demetriou, he plays a chaotic but well-meaning Greek-Cypriot lettings agent. BBC Studios is the international distributor of the show and has introduced it to audiences in markets like the U.S., Canada, Australia and Greece.

Jonathan Blyth, director of commercial and partnerships for comedy at BBC Studios, said: “Jamie is one of the most gifted and sought after comics in the country. We’re thrilled that he has chosen to develop his next scripted projects with BBC Studios and that we will play an active role in bringing his creative ideas to life for domestic and international audiences. We are delighted to build on the relationship we have established with Jamie and can’t wait to get started.”

Demetriou added: “I love TV. I love comedy. I love scripts. So I jumped at the chance to blend all three for BBC Studios. I’m genuinely so flattered that they wanted me to make some stuff. Because if there’s one thing I love more than stuff, it’s making it. Let’s get laughing.”

Earlier this year Demetriou starred in Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty,” in addition to previous roles in Hulu’s “The Great” and films including “Cruella,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” and Netflix’s “Eurovision.” He was recently cast in “Barbie,” alongside Margot Robbie and Will Ferrell and will also be seen in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Pinocchio.”

The deal was brokered by Kitty Laing at United Agents LLP, Jonathan Blyth at BBC Studios, and James Kay of Sheridans. Demetriou is represented by Kitty Laing and Charlotte Davies at United Agents LLP and CAA.