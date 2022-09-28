Starzplay Rebrands as Lionsgate+ Internationally

International streaming service Starzplay has been rebranded as Lionsgate+.

Available in 35 countries including the U.K. and Canda, the re-brand will roll out tomorrow (Sept. 29) across all territories.

The full list of territories where Starzplay will re-brand as Lionsgate+ is: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Australia and Japan.

However Starzplay Arabia and Lionsgate Play, available in South and Southeast Asia, will remain as they are.

The service boasts a library of content including “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts (pictured above), crime drama “Express” and Elle Fanning starrer “The Great.”

“We recognized the potential of the global OTT market early, and over the last few years we have built an incredible global streaming service, which has become a destination for audiences seeking premium, provocative programming,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “Operating under Lionsgate+ internationally brings a distinct and differentiated identity in an increasingly crowded international marketplace and builds on the brand equity in the Lionsgate name that our extensive research has proven is strong around the world. Even with the separation of Starz and the Lionsgate studio business, the Lionsgate brand will continue to be valuable to the ongoing success of our international platform.”

Superna Kalle, president of international networks for Starz, added: “Our commitment to deliver bold, curated stories where we push boundaries and defy expectations remains the same. We have built strong relationships with our viewers and look forward to continue providing them premium storytelling as Lionsgate+.”