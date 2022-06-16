‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Landscapers’ Among Nominees at Edinburgh TV Awards

Popular shows “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “Sex Education” and “Landscapers” are among the nominees at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s annual TV awards, which will take place as an in-person event on Aug. 25.

“Sherlock” producer Sue Vertue serves as this year’s jury President and stand-up comedian and writer Sophie Duker as awards host.

Nominees in the acting categories include Jodie Comer in “Help,” Lesley Manville in “I Am Maria,” Letitia Wright in “I Am Danielle,” Maxine Peake in “Anne,” Sharlene Whyte in “Stephen” and Stephen Graham in “Time.”

BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Netflix have the most nominations. Channel of the Year nominees are BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV.

Special awards will be presented at the ceremony in Edinburgh including Global Success, TV Moment of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement Award. The festival is supported by Screen Scotland.

The full list of nominees:

Best Comedy Series

“After Life” – Netflix. Derek Productions for Netflix

“Mandy” – BBC Two. BBC Studios and Witchcraft Industries for BBC Two

“Motherland” – BBC Two. A Merman Television Production with Twofour in association with Lionsgate, BBC Two

“Sex Education Netflix Eleven Film for Netflix

“Stath Lets Flats” – Channel 4. Roughcut TV for Channel 4

“The Outlaws” – BBC ONE Big Talk Productions Limited and Four Eyes Entertainment Limited for BBC One

Best Documentary

“9/11: Inside the President’s War room” – BBC One. Wish/Art Films, BBC One/Apple TV+

“9/11: One Day in America” – National Geographic. 72 Films for National Geographic

“Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution” – BBC Two. BBC Studios, The Documentary Unit for BBC Two

“Positive” – Sky Documentaries. Arrow Pictures for Sky Documentaries

“The Return: Life After ISIS” – Sky Documentaries. Alba Sotorra Productions and MetFilm for Sky Documentaries

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix. Raw TV (with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG) for Netflix

Best Drama

“Help” – Channel 4. The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4

“Landscapers” – Sky Atlantic. SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

“The Responder” – BBC One. Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One

“This is Going to Hurt” – BBC One. SISTER in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC One and AMC

“Time” – BBC One. BBC Studios for BBC One

“Top Boy” – Netflix. Cowboy Films/Easter Partisan Films/Dream Crew/The Springhill Company for Netflix

Best Entertainment Series

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – ITV. Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV

“Gogglebox” – Channel 4. Studio Lambert for Channel 4

“Taskmaster” – Channel 4. Avalon for Channel 4

“The Graham Norton Show” – BBC One. So Television for BBC One

“The Last Leg” – Channel 4. Open Mike Productions for Channel 4

“The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” – Channel 4. Expectation and MoMo G for Channel 4

Best International Drama

“Gomorrah” – Sky Atlantic. Sky Studios, Cattleya, in collaboration with Beta Film for Sky Atlantic

“Mare of Easttown” – Sky Atlantic. HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects for Sky Atlantic

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+. Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple for Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix. Siren Pictures for Netflix

“Succession” – Sky Atlantic. HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic

“Vigil” – BBC One. World Productions for BBC One

Best Popular Factual Series

“24 Hours in Police Custody” – Channel 4. The Garden Productions for Channel 4

“Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” – Channel 4. Rumpus Media & My Options for Channel 4

“Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace” – ITV. Wall to Wall Media for ITV

“Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing”- BBC Two. Owl Power for BBC Two

“Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure” – Channel 4. Studio 71 for Channel 4

“Uprising” – BBC One. Rogan Productions, Lammas Park and Turbine Studios for BBC One

Climate Impact Award

“COP26: In Your Hands” – Sky Kids. Fresh Start Media and Sky Kids for Sky Kids

“Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World” – BBC One. A BBC Studios Production in association with B-Reel Films co-produced with PBS for BBC One

“Horrible Histories” (“Precious Planet” episode) – CBBC.Lion Television for CBBC

“Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant” – Channel 4. Rumpus Media for Channel 4

“The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet” – BBC One. BBC Studios for BBC One

“The Green Planet | Human Worlds” – BBC One. BBC Studios for BBC One

Best TV Actor – Comedy

Daisy Haggard – “Back To Life”

Esther Smith – “Trying”

Rafe Spall – “Trying”

Reece Shearsmith – “Inside Number 9”

Rose Matafeo – “Starstruck”

Samson Kayo – “Bloods”

Best TV Actor – Drama

Jodie Comer – “Help”

Lesley Manville – “I Am Maria”

Letitia Wright – “I Am Danielle”

Maxine Peake – “Anne”

Sharlene Whyte – “Stephen”

Stephen Graham – “Time”

Best TV Presenter

AJ Odudu & Mo Gilligan – “The Big Breakfast”

Graham Norton – “The Graham Norton Show”

Greg Davies and Alex Horne – “Taskmaster”

Joe Lycett

Professor Benjamin Zephaniah – “Life & Rhymes”

Tinie – “Extraordinary Extensions”

Breakthrough Talent – Actor

Ambika Mod

Danielle Macdonald

Dipo Ola

Gamba Cole

Breakthrough Talent – Presenter

MIST

Munya Chawawa

Tayo Oguntonade

Zeze Millz

Channel of the Year

BBC One

BBC Two

BBC Three

Channel 4

Channel 5

ITV

Best On Demand Service

All 4

BBC iPlayer

STV Player

Production Company of the Year

Clapperboard Studios

ITN Productions

Merman Television

Objective Media Group

SISTER

Two Brothers Pictures

Small Indie of the Year

Afro-Mic Productions

Chwarel

Firecrest Films

Hardcash Productions

Mam Tor Productions

Rogan Productions