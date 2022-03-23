‘Squid Game,’ ‘RuPaul,’ ‘Adele’ Among Virgin Media Must-See Moment BAFTA Nominees – Global Bulletin

NOMINATIONS

Nominations have been revealed for the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, the only award that is voted for by the public at the BAFTA TV Awards. The nominees include ITV 1’s “An Audience With Adele” – Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life; ITV 1’s “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties; Channel 4’s “It’s A Sin” – Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis; BBC Three’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse; Netflix’s “Squid Game” – Red Light, Green Light game; and BBC One’s “Strictly Come Dancing” – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’.

Members of the public can vote for their Must-See Moment online here and will be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to attend the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards. Nominations for the other TV awards categories will be revealed on March 30. The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards take place on May 8.

Fred Sirieix Nicky Johnston

COMMISSION

Presenter, maitre d’hotels and writer Fred Sirieix (BAFTA-winning “First Dates”) has launched production label Canard with All3Media‘s Objective Media Group (OMG). Canard’s first commission is “Fred’s Last Resort” (working title), an 8×60′ series co-production with Betty TV for E4 where Sirieix will recruit 10 young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life-changing, demanding role in the world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality. The commission is part of an exclusive partnership with OMG for unscripted formats which will see Canard co-produce with companies in the group. Sirieix is managed by Encanta Talent Management.

MARKET

Beyond Rights has promoted Sarah Bickley to head of sales and she will take up her position from Apr. 1, to lead the team at the upcoming MipTV market at Cannes. In addition, Joanna Rowley, who has acted as a part-time consultant for the past three months, will be joining the business on a permanent basis from May 1 as VP sales for the U.K., Nordics and Italy. Bickley joined the Beyond Rights team in Nov. 2021 as senior VP sales, responsible for the Nordics region and for the digital exploitation of the company’s catalogue. Her promotion will see her working closely with CEO David Smyth to drive overall program sales and explore new strategies for maximising revenue. Rowley’s most recent long-term role was as executive director at Fox Networks Group Content Distribution, prior to its acquisition by Disney.

Sarah Bickley, Joanna Rowley Beyond Rights

Meanwhile, Marenzi & Associates will be heading to MipTV with “The Journey: Andrea Bocelli” (1 x 90’ and 3 x 60’), a musical documentary series following the Italian tenor on a spiritual pilgrimage across Italy where he journeys over 200 miles on horseback along Italy’s historic Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries. It features musical guests including Grammy Award winning artists Tori Kelly, Michael W. Smith, as well as 2CELLOS, Matteo Bocelli, Katherine Jenkins, 40 Fingers, TAYA, with a special appearance from Pope Francis.

Executive produced by Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli, “The Journey: Andrea Bocelli” is produced by Trinity Broadcasting Network and Impact Productions and co-directed by Gaetano Morbioli (“Roby Facchinetti: Ma Che Vita la Mia”) and Paolo Sodi (“Civita de Bagnoregia”).

SALES

Finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights has revealed multiple international pre-sales for Welsh producer Yeti’s upcoming Channel 4 formatted competition series “The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge.” Silverlining secured a proportion of the production budget at development stage through pre-sales to broadcasters around the world including TV4 and MTV3 Sweden and Finland, TV2 Denmark, TVNZ and M6 France (6ter), with more deals currently in the pipeline. The 8×60’ series is a competition format which challenges designers to renovate an entire derelict mansion, inspired by real-world designs, with the catch that the home they must renovate is doll sized. The series is fronted by Sandi Toksvig with interior design guru Laura Jackson and micro-sculptor Willard Wigan as judges.

“The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge” Channel 4

Elsewhere, Lineup Industries’ format “Taboo” will launch in Portugal on terrestrial broadcaster SIC, hosted by comedian Bruno Nogueira. The latest local version of the show, which explores the boundaries of what is considered acceptable humor, comes as “Taboo” receives a second season commission in Denmark on TV2. Originally created by Panenka, “Taboo” launched in Belgium on VRT, hosted by comedian Philippe Geubels and the second season has broken its own ratings record-setting first season. “Taboo” is going into a third season on Ztele in Canada and has been commissioned for a second season by Spain’s TV3. Local versions have also been produced in Australia on Network 10 and SFR in Switzerland, and it has also aired in Israel for the first time, commissioned by public broadcaster Kan and produced by Yoav Gross Productions.

In each episode of “Taboo” a comedian tests the boundaries of comedy and good taste performing a routine, which in each show challenges a subject judged too taboo to laugh at. The material is sourced directly from those affected, including those with blindness, obesity or physical disabilities, and the target group will be at the show.