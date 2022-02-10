Sony, WarnerMedia Set Blockbuster Film Deal for HBO Max Central Europe

Sony Pictures Television and WarnerMedia have extended their content deal across Central and Eastern Europe, which will see titles from the Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) slate of current and upcoming films shown exclusively on HBO channels and streamer HBO Max across the region.

The slate includes “Spider-man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Unchartered,” “Morbius,” “Happiest Season,” “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” “Monster Hunter” and “The Father.”

The deal also includes titles from popular SPE franchises such as Hotel Transylvania, Spider-Man, Peter Rabbit and Jumanji and the Sony Pictures Television library of TV series titles.

Countries covered under the deal are Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina and North Macedonia. HBO Max replaces HBO Go in the region on March 8.

Mark Young, executive VP, networks and distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “As our industry navigates its way out of the pandemic, it is fantastic to consolidate our relationship with our partners at WarnerMedia through this new expanded deal across Central Europe. It is a tremendous way to present the breadth of the SPE features and television series including the biggest and most anticipated new release titles on our slate.”

Hannes Heyelmann, executive VP, programming, WarnerMedia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are committed to providing outstanding entertainment for everyone in the family on our HBO channels and our streaming platform, HBO Max. The extended partnership with Sony Pictures Television allows us to make available even more fantastic titles for audiences to enjoy as part of a rich, diverse and compelling offer.”