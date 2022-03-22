‘The Family’ Limited Series About Secretive French Cult Set By SND, Easy Riders (EXCLUSIVE)

SND is teaming up with Easy Riders Films to develop a premium limited series loosely based on “The Family,” Suzanne Privat’s best-selling investigative book on a French cult which has existed for more than 200 years.

“The Family” is penned by rising French screenwriter Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, whose recent credits include “Nona and Her Daughters,” as well as the Amazon Original show “Mixte.” She led the writing team for season 2 of “In Treatment.”

Set in Paris’s underworld, the thriller series will shed right on the rites and customs of this enigmatic religious sect from diverse perspectives, focusing on the experiences of those inside and outside the community. The book, whose French title is “La Famille, itinéraires d’un secret,” was published by Les Avrils editions in 2021.

Madeleine-Perdrillat said “The Family” “offers the incredible opportunity to untangle the torments, paradoxes and quiet loyalties at the root of all families — all in a context where multiple secrets come to light, leading to conflict and implosion.”

Currently at script stage, the project doesn’t yet have a broadcaster attached. Easy Riders Films is a high profile production company launched in May 2019 by Nadia Turincev and Omar El Kadi.

Turincev co-produced over 20 films through her previous company Rouge International, notably Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” and Oscar-nominated “The Insult” and Agnes Varda’s “Faces places;” while El Kadi handled movies such as Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” Xavier Dolan’s “Mommy” and Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s “Mustang” while working as head of acquisitions and sales at MC Distribution.

On top of co-producing, SND is handling international sales on the mini-series and is launching pre-sales at Series Mania in Lille.