Sky’s Franz Beckenbauer Biopic ‘Der Kaiser’ Starts Filming in Prague

Filming has begun in Prague on the Sky Original film “Der Kaiser,” which focuses on the life of German soccer player and manager Franz Beckenbauer.

In the movie, Beckenbauer is shown fighting against the rigid structures and outdated rules in soccer, in order to do things his way. He also is shown to conduct his private life as he wishes, outside of the moral contraints and expectations of the time. The movie culminates in the victory of the German national team, which he managed, in the 1990 World Cup.

Klaus Steinbacher, whose credits include “Das Boot” and “Oktoberfest 1900,” takes the leading role. Other roles are played by Ferdinand Hofer (“Tatort München”), Teresa Rizos (“J.G.A.”), Stefan Murr (“The Ibiza Affair”), Oliver Konietzny (“Kids Run”), Bettina Mittendorfer (“Zimmer mit Stall”), Heinz-Josef Braun (“Hindafing”), Christine Eixenberger (“Marie fängt Feuer”) and Sina Tkotsch (“UP UP”).

“Der Kaiser” is produced by Bavaria Fiction on behalf of Sky Studios. The biopic is directed by Tim Trageser (“Der Lissabon Krimi – Die verlorene Tochter,” “The Magic Kid”) with Martin Rauhaus (“Allmen,” “Endlich Witwer”) responsible for the script.

Director of photography is Eckhard Jansen (“Der weiße Äthiopier”). Developed by Markus Zimmer, “Der Kaiser” is executive produced by Stephan Bechtle for Bavaria Fiction and by Frank Jastfelder for Sky.

The film will be broadcast at the end of this year. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is responsible for international distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Frank Jastfelder, director Sky Originals scripted, said: “Franz Beckenbauer made history by winning the World Cup as a player and as a coach. But his brilliant performances off the soccer field also made him a legend. Together with Bavaria Fiction, we are now bringing the unique icon’s career from the 1960s to the great World Cup final in Rome in 1990 to vibrant life.”

Marcus Ammon, managing director content, Bavaria Fiction, said: “Kaiser, icon, world champion: Franz Beckenbauer fascinates on and off the football pitch. Even after more than 30 years, it is unforgettable how he walks alone across the lawn of the Olympic Stadium after the final victory in Rome amidst the hustle and bustle around him. A true goosebump moment. I am all the more pleased that we are now working with Sky and a top-class team in front of and behind the camera to trace the multi-faceted life of Franz Beckenbauer from his footballing beginnings to winning the World Cup in 1990 – true to his motto: ‘Let’s have a look and see.’ ”