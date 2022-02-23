First look images of New Sky Original Series ‘Unwanted’ Unveiled as Production Kicks Off in Italy

Sky have released first look images for a new Sky Original drama, “Unwanted.”

Inspired by the book “Bilal,” an investigative book from journalist Fabrizio Gatti, the eight-part series tells the story of an undercover human rights defender who is helping migrants journey from Africa to Europe as they battle human traffickers and government officials.

Stefano Bises (“Gomorrah”) created and wrote the series in collaboration with with the collaboration of Alessandro Valenti, Bernardo Pellegrini and Michela Straniero. It has just gone into production in Milan, Italy. Marco Bocci (“Fino all’ultimo battito”), pictured above, Jessica Schwarz (“Romy”) and Dada Fungula Bozela (“Snabba Cash”) star alongside Sylvester Groth (“Inglourious Basterds”) and Scot Williams (“Memory”).

Diletta (Denise Capezza)

They are joined by Hassan Najib, Jonathan Berlin, Jason Derek Prempeh, Cecilia Dazzi, Francesco Acquaroli, Barbara Auer, Marco Palvetti, Denise Capezza, Nuala Peberdy, Samuel Kalambay, Amadou Mbow, Edward Apeagyei, Reshny N’Kouka, Onyinye Odokoro and Massimo De Lorenzo.

The series focuses on a tourist-packed cruise ship which rescues a group of refugees from the sea. As their stories become interwoven with the passengers on board the ship, a group of the refugees take the ship hostage rather than risk being taken back to Libya, where they have just come from.

“Unwanted” is produced by Sky Studios, Pantaleon Films and Indiana Production and directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel.

Marem (Reshny Massaka), Joseph (Amadou Mbow), Daniel (Jason Derek Prempeh)

“The involvement in the series for Indiana is very much linked to the creator Stefano Bises,” Indiana Production said in a statement. “When he first pitched his idea to adapt the book by Fabrizio Gatti we were hooked: it’s a unique point of view to tell a hot topic with a thrilling plot. From the start we knew this would be a challenging production but with Stefano’s vision, Oliver Hirschbiegel behind the camera and our partners at Sky Studios and Pantaleon Films we knew that we could make something very special. As a company we are more and more determined to bring to screen memorable stories with a strong international appeal, such as ‘Unwanted.'”

Dan Maag, Marco Beckmann, Patrick Zorer and Stephanie Schettler-Kohler produce for Pantaleon alongside Sascha Rosemann while Fabrizio Donvito, Benedetto Habib, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli and Marco Cohen produce for Indiana.

“Unwanted” is executive produced for Sky Studios by Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution are handling international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

“Unwanted” is set to air on Sky and streaming service Now in all Sky territories. The release date has not yet been announced.