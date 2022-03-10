Sky Studios Taps Sam Hoyle, Tilly Coulson For Drama Commissioning Roles

Sky Studios has tapped Tilly Coulson and Sam Hoyle to join its U.K. drama commissioning team.

Coulson has joined as head of development while Hoyle joined as executive producer. Both execs started in Feb.

They will report to director of commissioning, drama, Gabriel Silver.

Hoyle’s role will include developing new projects and overseeing production across a range of dramas including Sky Originals such as “Lockerbie.” She previously worked as an executive producer at Netflix and, before that, as a co-executive producer on “Doctor Who.” She was also the associate produce and script executive on ITV’s “Broadchurch.”

Coulson’s role will include spearheading new and existing drama development at Sky Studios.as well as nurturing new and underrepresented writing talent, overseeing table reads and acting as a contact for the “independent producer community” within Sky Studios.

She was previously a senior developement executive at Working Title Films, where she worked on “Rebecca” and “Johnny English Strikes Again” among other fare, and recently developed and exec produced Lena Dunham’s “Catherine, Called Birdy.”

Hoyle and Coulson’s roles are a boost to Sky Studios’ drama division, led by Silver, and in-house developed projects, led by creative director of drama Preethi Mavahalli, who also recently joined the studio.

Among Sky’s original upcoming dramas there is “The Rising,” which is the first show to be produced entirely in-house, “The Midwich Cuckoos,” with Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley, “The Lazarus Project,” with Paapa Essideu, and the second season of “Gangs of London,” which is scheduled to hit screens in 2022.