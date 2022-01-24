Sky Group Implements Hybrid Work From Home Policy, Re-Designs London Headquarters

Comcast-owned Sky Group has implemented hybrid working across its European arm.

The U.K. government’s work from home directive ended Monday.

But Sky, led by group chief executive Dana Strong, has implemented a new model that will see its employees continue to split their time between Sky’s offices and home.

And in order to ensure every staff member has a primary office location to work from, the company is also opening a new building, set to house 600 staff in Covid-secure conditions, on its London campus. When opened, the building will be Sky’s first fully net zero carbon property. It will also include over 5,000 sq feet of solar panels.

Sky’s London campus, which as well as offices includes food outlets, gyms, sports shop, hair and beauty services, mailroom and dry cleaning, currently caters to 8,000 employees.

Employees won’t be able to work from just anywhere, however. They will need to ensure their location has connectivity and privacy and they must work in the same country in which they’re employed. The model will also be adapted around local legislation and conditions in each territory.

“Our people appreciate the flexibility that comes with working from home, but they also value the greater energy and creativity when we come together in person,” said Strong in a statement.

“Hybrid working will increase the collaboration and inclusivity that underpins our business, while giving our people more balance. It will give Sky staff the best of both worlds. So we’re excited to expand our London campus this year as we welcome people back.”