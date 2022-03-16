Sister Takes Minority Stake in ‘Be Water’ Producer Dorothy Street Pictures

Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister has taken a minority stake in independent outfit Dorothy Street Pictures.

Dorothy Street Pictures, which is behind Sundance and Cannes title, Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and has a Pamela Anderson documentary in the works for Netflix, will remain fully independent. The company’s Julia Nottingham (“Skate Kitchen”) and her team of documentary filmmakers including Emmy nominated Becky Read (“Three Identical Strangers”) will continue to develop and produce television and feature content in the non-fiction space, grow its scripted slate led by Ariadne Kotsaki and leverage the collective expertise in the broader Sister group.

Nottingham said: “At Dorothy Street Pictures we believe in story first and are overjoyed to be supported by a company quite literally built around storytellers and the desire to empower the independent creative talent we all work with. We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with the teams both in-house at Sister and across the broader group as we seek out enthralling and thought-provoking new stories for those audiences around the world.”

Stacey Snider, co-founder and CEO of Sister, added: “In partnering with Dorothy Street, our goal is to support Julia and her team with a full spectrum of resources and support from Sister. Julia and her collaborators have demonstrated their talent for finding compelling stories that appeal to a broad cross-section of audiences and we are excited to be working with such a remarkable team of producers as they expand their creative vision.”

Sister recently hired “Fleabag” producer Lydia Hampson as executive producer and struck a first-look deal with her and Amazon Studios U.K.

At Sister — the indie studio set up by Jane Featherstone, Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch — 2022 releases include comic horror “The Baby” for Sky and HBO, Abi Morgan’s “The Split” returning to the BBC for the third and final part of the trilogy and “Gangs of London’s” return to Sky Atlantic later in the year.

Upcoming films from Dorothy Street Pictures’ 2022 slate include Netflix, CNN Plus, Paramount Plus and Sky releases and fiction projects are in development with BBC Film, Film 4 and BFI. The company has a development deal in place with Sky Studios.