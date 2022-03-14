Sister Hires Amazon Studios Executive Lydia Hampson, Sets Up First-Look Deal With Streamer

Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister has hired Amazon Studios scripted executive Lydia Hampson as executive producer. The company has also struck a first-look deal with Hampson and Amazon Studios U.K.

Hampson most recently served as the head of U.K. scripted for Amazon Studios. She’s best known for having produced the hit BBC Three comedy “Fleabag” — which turned creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge into a household name — when she was an executive producer at All3Media-backed production company Two Brothers Pictures.

At Sister — the indie studio set up by Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch — Hampson’s first project will be “The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies,” which she’ll join as an executive producer, working alongside Sister’s joint head of scripted and executive producer Naomi de Pear (“This Is Going to Hurt”) and director of development Alice Tyler.

The con-man thriller written by Penny and Ginny Skinner for the BBC is currently in pre-production and will begin shooting in 2022.

Hampson will also collaborate with the Sister teams in London, Manchester and Los Angeles across a range of scripted titles, developing and producing high-end scripted projects, while nurturing new creators from diverse backgrounds both on and off-screen.

As part of the executive’s move, Sister, Hampson and Amazon Studios U.K. have also struck a first-look deal that enables Hampson to “build on her long-standing relationship with Amazon Studios,” according to press materials. She will work closely with Amazon Studios U.K. head of originals Dan Grabiner to develop scripted series for the streamer. The deal only pertains to projects that involve Hampson.

Any projects developed and produced through the deal will launch on Amazon globally. The streamer has steadily been building out its U.K. originals slate, which now includes “Good Omens,” as well as the forthcoming “Jungle,” “The Devil’s Hour” and “The Rig.”

“I am so thrilled to be joining the team here at Sister, and building on their incredible flare, talent and creativity, to bring new and exciting projects to global audiences,” said Hampson.

De Pear added: “We couldn’t feel prouder to be bringing the brilliant Lydia into the Sister family. We’ve been admirers for some time and her taste, track record and talent are second-to-none.”

Sister’s other projects include Amazon Original series “The Power,” the thriller based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by author Naomi Alderman.