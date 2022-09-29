‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Expands With Production, Development Arm Sid Wild

Sid Gentle, the producers behind “Killing Eve, has expanded with a new development and production arm titled Sid Wild. It will be based at the Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.



Sid Wild has launched its production slate with “Rain Dogs,” a BBC/HBO co-production based on an outlandish memoir by Cash Carraway detailing what she claims are her experiences as a working class single mother.



Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian star in the series, billed as a “dark comedy” about “an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10 year old daughter, and a privileged gay man.”



Sid Wild has also confirmed its first development producer in Ciara McIlvenny (“Bad Sisters”), who is working on “Rain Dogs.” She will develop her own slate of shows out of Bristol with Henrietta Colvin, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris.



Sid Gentle Films is majority owned by BBC Studios.

Woodward Gentle and Morris said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our production presence in the U.K. which will support and strengthen the television production sector and creative economies around the U.K. We want to make Sid Wild a significant presence and one which not only produces brilliant shows which are enjoyed around the world but also delivers genuine investment outside of London. Ciara is an exceptional talent – creative, clever, patient and highly skilled with an incredible and life-saving sense of humour. We are so pleased she is joining the team and has such ambition for Sid Wild.”



Ciara said: “I’m incredibly lucky to be working with Sally and Lee and all the team at Sid Gentle. We had some brilliant West Country crew on ‘Rain Dogs’ and I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and discovering new talent to help create exciting shows out of Bristol.”