Shilpa Shetty to Host Wellness Chat Show ‘Shape of You’ – Global Bulletin

UNSCRIPTED

Bollywood actress and fitness buff Shilpa Shetty is lined up to host a new wellness-themed chat show, produced by Mirchi, an Entertainment Network India Limited company, and presented by Pintola Peanut Butter with Sofit. Focusing on physical and mental wellness, “Shape of You” will invite a wide range of India’s most popular celebrities to share their best tips for caring for their physical and mental wellbeing. Confirmed guests include actor John Abraham (“Dhoom”), Sri Lankan actor Jacqueline Fernandez (“Aladin”), designer-actor Masaba Gupta (“Masaba Masaba”), rapper Badshah, actor Shehnaz Gill (“Honsla Rakh”) and more. The show will stream on Mirchi’s YouTube channel starting in March.

“My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child,” said Shetty. “Over time I have realized the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives who are looking to embark on this journey. Through ‘Shape of You’ and through the ‘Simple Soulful App,’ I want to reach out to more people who want to pay attention to themselves as well as their health and wellness.”

STREAMING

Disney Plus will release its first French original series on March 9, when all eight episodes of “Weekend Family” go live on the streaming service. Featuring what is described as a ‘super-blended’ family, the show follows Fred, a single dad with weekend custody of three very different daughters from three different mothers. Now, in love for the fourth time, Fred’s new girlfriend – a child psychology student – will get real-world practice that no university could provide. Pierre-François Martin-Laval (“Gaston Lagaffe”, “Serial Teachers”, “Fahim”) and Sophie Reine (“Cigarettes et Chocolat Chaud”) share directing duties on the show created by Baptiste Filleul and written by Géraldine de Margerie and Nour Ben Salem. Sandra Ouaiss, Dorothée Woillez and Nathalie Majdar of Elephant produce for Disney Plus.

FORMAT

BBC Studios’ guessing game show format “This is MY House” is heading to the Netherlands for a Dutch remake, “Dit is mijn huis.” The show sees four contestants claim to be the same person, three of them trying to fool a celebrity panel including actress Ilse Warringa, comedian Klaas van der Eerden, TV host Olcay Gulsen and actor/comedian Richard Groenendijk, into believing that the 11 bedroom mansion in which they are filming is their own. Kees Tol hosts the show’s six episodes, produced locally by Blue Circle. The series will air in primetime on SBS6 from Wednesday March 9.

CINEMA

ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture, is partnering with the BFI on a program of 12 feature films and 10 shorts which celebrate innovative new talent from the U.K., introducing them to Australian moviegoers. Dissenters, Lovers and Ghosts: New British Cinema will run from March 31 through April 17 at the ACMI, presented as part of the UK/AUS 2021-22 cultural exchange programs in collaboration with the British Council. It will kick off with the Australian premiere of Debbie Tucker Green’s “ear for eye,” adapted from her stage play of the same name. Other program titles include Henry Blake’s “Country Lines,” Joanna Hogg’s Sundance Jury Prize winner “The Souvenir: Part 1” and “The Souvenir: Part 2,” Aleem Khan’s “After Love,” Riz Ahjmed’s “Mogul Mowgli” and more. Full program details are available on ACMI’s website: https://www.acmi.net.au/whats-on/dissenters-lovers-ghosts-new-british-cinema-in-cinemas/#program

FACTUAL

Leading Nations factual producer Tern Television, a Zinc Media Group company, has sold 187 hours of its returning series worldwide. Deals were closed for programming from around the world, with support from distribution partner TVF, highlighted by popular programming such as “The Children’s Hospital,” “Inside the Zoo,” “Emergency Helicopter Medics” and “A Year to Save My Life: George McGavin and Melanoma.” Territories in which the programs sold are as varied as their origins, with deals struck in Western Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, China, South Korea, South East Asia, North America, Oceania, Africa and West Asia.