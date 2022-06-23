‘Sex Education’ Star Mimi Keene Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sex Education” star Mimi Keene has signed with UTA in all areas.

Keene stars in Netflix comedy “Sex Education” as Ruby Matthews opposite Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and new “Doctor Who” star Ncuti Gatwa. Keene’s Ruby is one of the main characters on the show, and rules over fictional high school Moordale with an iron fist, but goes on a journey in the show’s later seasons, eventually striking up a relationship with Butterfield’s Otis Milburn.

“Sex Education,” one of Netflix’s biggest shows out of the U.K. and a global hit for the SVOD, has completed three seasons and has been greenlit for Season 4, with production expected to begin next month.

Trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Keene got her start on the stage, making her debut as Janey in E.V. Crowe’s play “Kin” at the prestigious Royal Court Theatre.

Keene’s other credits include “Sadie J” on BBC children’s network CBBC; BBC series “Our Girl”; and long-running soap “EastEnders,” in which she played series regular Cindy Williams. She also appeared in an episode of the BBC’s “Casualty.”

In film, Keene starred as a young Edith Tolkien in Fox Searchlight’s “Tolkien,” opposite Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins; in Netflix’s “Close” opposite Noomi Rapace; and in Paul Franklin’s short film “The Escape” opposite Olivia Williams and Art Malik.

Keene will continue to be represented by Kat Gosling at United Agents in the U.K. and attorney Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek.

UTA recently has signed an agreement to acquire U.K. literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group.

Under the terms of the deal, London-based Curtis Brown Group, founded in 1899, will continue to operate under its current name and management. The structure will allow both parries to continue their longstanding relationships with other agency partners in the U.K. and U.S.