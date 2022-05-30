‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Unveils Cast, First Looks for BBC, Netflix Horror Series ‘Red Rose’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sex Education” producer Eleven has revealed a cast of rising stars for upcoming BBC and Netflix horror series “Red Rose.”

Created by the Clarkson Twins – Michael and Paul (“See,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), the eight-part series explores the relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Set over a long hot summer following high school, the teens’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive power of the dark web.

The cast includes Amelia Clarkson (“The Last Kingdom,” “Poldark”), Isis Hainsworth (“Metal Lords,” “Catherine Called Birdy”), Ali Khan (“Halo,” “The School For Good and Evil”) Ellis Howard (“Home,” “Catherine the Great”) and Ashna Rabheru (“Sex Education,” “Indian Summers”) alongside Adam Nagaitis (“Chernobyl,” “The Terror”), Natalie Gavin (“Ali & Ava,” “Gentleman Jack”) and Samuel Anderson (“Landscapers,” “Doctor Who”). Making their television debuts are Harry Redding, currently in “To Kill A Mockingbird” on London’s West End, and Laurence Olivier Bursary winner Natalie Blair.

“Red Rose” – Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru, Natalie Blair, Amelia Clarkson, Ellis Howard, Harry Redding BBC/Netflix

“Red Rose” is directed by Ramon Salazar (Netflix thriller “Elite”), Henry Blake (BIFA and BAFTA nominated “County Lines”) and Lisa Siwe (“The Bridge,” “Temple”), with Camilla Bray as producer. Casting is by Kharmel Cochrane (“Men,” “The Northman”).

The series is filmed in Bolton, North West England.

Michael and Paul Clarkson said: “We are thrilled with the talented cast that we’ve assembled in ‘Red Rose.’ They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can’t wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They’re doing Bolton – and us – proud.”

“Red Rose” is a co-production between Eleven and Entertainment One (eOne) for BBC Three and Netflix. It is executive produced by Joel Wilson, Carissa Hope Lynch and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Nawfal Faizullah and Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Polly Williams. Olivia Trench co-executive produces for Eleven.

Wilson said: “Working with Kharmel Cochrane to find our wonderful cast was a joy. She has a genius for finding undiscovered actors and making truly inspired choices. With Red Rose, Kharmel has surpassed herself. Every one of our cast members are brilliant and we feel honoured to be working with them.”

Faizullah added: “We are delighted that Michael and Paul’s fantastic scripts have attracted such a brilliant cast of rising stars, and we’re sure audiences will love this gang of misfits as they fight to survive Red Rose.”

“Red Rose” will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Netflix for the rest of the world. Worldwide distribution is managed by eOne.