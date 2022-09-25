Secuoya Studios, Caracol TV Seal Scripted Series Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

Headed by ex-HBO exec James Costos, Los Angeles and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios and Colombia’s Caracol Television have closed a framework deal to jointly develop, produce and finance scripted series over the next year.

The agreement seals an alliance between two of Latin America’s powerhouses, with large international ambitions. Amazon’s Prime Video and now Mediawan have boarded Secuoya Studios’ flagship series “Zorro,” starring “Elite’s” Miguel Bernardeau and Renata Notni, directed by “Money Heist’s” Javier Quintas. Producer of iconic longer-format series, Caracol TV’s “La Reina del Flow” Season 1 sold to over 100 countries; “El Rey; Vicente Fernandez” Season 1 bowed on Netflix Sept. 12 , shooting to No. 3 in global non-English charts.

Announced on the eve of the 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria, the Madrid-based market, co-production forum and conference which runs Sept. 27-30 in Madrid, the partnership aims to conceptualize, create and develop original Spanish and Latin American premium series, owned 50% by each partner. Caracol TV and Secuoya will take rights to Spain and Colombia respectively and co-negotiate international windows.

“For Secuoya Studios, it’s primordial to generate synergies with the most established companies in Latin America and the U.S. and Caracol TV is a powerful partner positioned in the international market thanks to the success of countless titles,” said Costos.

Costos added: ”We’re completely confident that this framework deal will have a positive impact on the Spanish audiovisual industry and be the first in a long relationship of collaboration.”

For Lisette Osorio, VP, international business, Caracol TV, “Our agreement with Secuoya Studios, a solid ally of great creative breadth, strengthens the steps we’ve taken in Spain’s market, and the great projects we see for the next year fill us with enthusiasm.”

“Caracol Television is committed to the development of new ways of telling stories which can generate relevant conversation in different territories,” Osorio went on. “We know that, hand in hand with Secuoya, we’ll surprise the international market with projects that fulfil this mission and captivate audiences around the world.”

An assessment committee of Colombian and Spanish creative executives will judge candidate projects from a global perspective. Selected titles then hit concept and then pilot development. Best projects into production, the partners said Monday.

Caracol has already made moves to broaden its production base and output, producing “El Rey” out of Mexico, where it announced in October 2021 a production base, Caracol Mexico, headed by Catalina Porto, and striking a production pact with The Mediapro Studio whose first fruit, the 60-episode cheerleader comedy musical was presented at 2021’s NATPE.

Osorio’s words hint, however, at the potential production also of shorter format series.

The Carcacol deal underscores one of Sequoya Studios’ main long-term goals of establishing strategic relationships with leading international industry partners, it said Monday.

At last September’s first Iberseries & Platino Industria, Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Streaming Studios announced they were joining forces to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance multiple fiction projects through to 2023.

Produced by Secuoya Studios, Sergio Pizzolante, William Levy and Jeff Goldberg and backed by Pantaya, which has broadcast rights in the U.S. and Puerto, six-part series “Montecristo” starring Levy, has wrapped production in the Canary Islands.