Sean Bean, Nicola Walker in BBC Drama ‘Marriage’: Watch First Trailer

The BBC has revealed the first trailer for four-part drama series “Marriage,” starring Sean Bean (“Time”) and Nicola Walker (“The Split”). The series will bow on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Aug. 14.

Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski (“Him and Her,” “Mum”), the drama follows Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. They deal with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.

The cast also includes James Bolam (“New Tricks,” “The Likely Lads”) as Gerry, Emma’s father, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“The Inbetweeners,” “Ragdoll”) as Jamie, Emma’s boss and Chantelle Alle (“We Are Lady Parts,” “Mood”) as Jessica, Ian and Emma’s daughter.

The series is produced by The Forge (Jack Thorne’s “Help,” “Roadkill,” “National Treasure”) and The Money Men. Executive producers are Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Beth Willis and George Faber for The Forge and Richard Laxton and Stefan Golaszewski for The Money Men. The producer is Lyndsay Robinson (“Him And Her,” “Mum”). The show is produced in association with All3Media International who represent the drama globally.

Bean recently won a leading actor BAFTA for “Time,” having previously won the award for “Broken.” Walker’s “The Split” recently concluded its third and final season. She was nominated for the best supporting actress BAFTA twice for “Last Tango in Halifax.” Golaszewski has won BAFTAs for best writer: comedy for “Mum” and best situation comedy for “Him & Her.”

Watch the trailer here: