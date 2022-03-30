Saloon Media, Bullrush Pictures Team on Workplace Comedy ‘Hospital Show’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, and Bullrush Pictures, are collaborating on half-hour workplace comedy “Hospital Show.” The series is an adaptation of the popular YouTube series of the same name, created by actor, writer and director Adam Greydon Reid, the founder of Bullrush Pictures.

“Hospital Show” is about the actors who play television’s most respected doctors on the fictional hit primetime medical drama “Critical Condition.” These actors may dispense miracle cures on television, but beneath the gleaming smiles and spotless white coats is a raging fire of high school politics, power trips and puerile shenanigans.

The web series won awards at Stareable Fest Australia’s AFIN, the Florence Film Awards, the Canadian Cinematography Awards and the Leo Awards. The short form series has now been picked up by the Roku Channel where it’s streaming in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

The TV adaptation will be co-developed and co-produced by Saloon Media and Bullrush Pictures. Executive producers for the series are Adam Greydon Reid, Melissa Williamson, Michael Kot, and Joe Fowler of Allagash Entertainment.

Melissa Williamson, senior VP, scripted content, Saloon Media, said: “Adam’s deep experience as both an actor and a creative shine through in the writing, directing and producing for the web series, and we couldn’t be more excited to reimagine this property as a full-fledged half-hour comedy with him. The show’s sharp wit and fresh concept is exactly what we are looking for as we continue to grow our scripted slate, and we’re excited to bring this new series to audiences around the world.”

Reid added: “The web series was a great way to see how audiences responded to the characters and the world. With a half-hour series, we’ll dive deeper and explore what makes this concept shine as a workplace comedy.”

Toronto-based Saloon Media, whose credits include factual shows “9/11 Kids” and “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” is readying its first scripted project “Ghost Walk,” with additional scripted titles being planned.

Reid began his career as a writer for Nickelodeon’s cult hit “You Can’t Do That On Television,” when he was 16.