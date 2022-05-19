Sadie Frost to Direct Doc on British Cultural Icon Twiggy, Studio Soho Launches Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer and actor Sadie Frost (“Dracula”), who made her feature directorial debut with a documentary on British fashion designer Mary Quant, is now training her lens on another British cultural icon.

“Twiggy” will be a feature-length documentary on Quant’s contemporary Lesley Lawson, better-known by her nickname Twiggy. It will trace her journey from her working-class childhood in northwest London, through to her international stardom as a celebrity model, and her career as an actor, singer, fashion designer, writer and TV presenter. This will be the first time Twiggy’s story has been told in full and with her support.

Studio Soho’s international sales arm is launching the project for worldwide presales at Cannes. Nick Hamson will produce for Soho Talent, part of the Film Soho group, and Simon Jones for Frost’s new production company Reel Time. Reel Time’s executive producer is Andrew Green.

BBC England has commissioned the documentary for BBC transmission on linear and iPlayer. Aisling O’Connor, head of TV commissioning for BBC England will executive produce for the BBC.

“Twiggy” will be filmed using Film Soho’s new virtual production facility, V-Studios. The project will be presented, with Frost in attendance, at Cannes as part of Film Soho’s demonstration on how the technology will be used in the production.

Frost said: “After my debut documentary on the 1950s and ‘60s fashion designer Mary Quant, I wanted to dive deeper into the era and cultural figures who paved the way for how fashion evolved. Twiggy was a working-class London girl who against all odds took on the world, changing the look of women — both in society and in fashion — forever. She is an integral part of British culture and before she had turned 17 she had already transcended into an international phenomenon.”

“In this documentary, I will explore the many twists and turns that Twiggy has faced throughout her remarkable life, and look forward to working with Studio Soho and Soho Talent to reveal, for the first time, the woman behind the icon,” Frost added.

Hamson said: “ ‘Twiggy’ is set to be a fascinating and playful look at the global sensation that is Twiggy, and we are delighted to be working with Sadie Frost who will helm this compelling documentary.”

Jones said: “Reel Time’s goal is to share untold stories with passion, energy and style, and ‘Twiggy’ will be our first major release.”

O’Connor added: “Twiggy is a national icon and the BBC feels like the perfect broadcaster for the project.”