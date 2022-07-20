Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’: Watch First Trailer for FX, Disney+ Welsh Soccer Club Series

The first trailer has been revealed for FX and Disney+ soccer documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham,” from executive producers Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”).

The series tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, U.K., as the two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling soccer club, the third oldest professional soccer club in the world.

In 2020, McElhenney and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for — with the worry being they have no experience in soccer or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, “Welcome to Wrexham” explores McElhenney and Reynolds’ crash course in soccer club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

The actors took over the club from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust in 2021 and invested £2 million ($2.3 million) into the club’s infrastructure.

Wrexham plays in the 10,500-seat Racecourse Ground, which opened in 1807 and is the world’s oldest soccer stadium that still holds international matches.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures (“Chef’s Table,” “Val”). FX ordered two seasons of the series.

In the U.K. it will stream exclusively on Disney+ from Aug. 25, and will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Watch the trailer here: