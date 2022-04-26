Rupi Kaur Sets European Dates for Her Biggest Tour Yet (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian poet, artist and performer Rupi Kaur has revealed her tour dates for the fall. Beginning Sept. 9, Kaur will perform in 17 cities across the U.K. and Europe, her biggest tour to date.
Kaur will perform unpublished pieces, poems from her latest book “Home Body” and greatest hits from her influential previous books “Milk and Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers.” The shows are designed as immersive experiences, integrating music and projections alongside Kaur’s spoken word performance, where she will lead audiences on a journey of personal loss and love, growth, mental health, community, friendship and strength, laced with humor.
As a 21-year-old university student, Kaur wrote, illustrated and self-published her first poetry collection, “Milk and Honey,” followed by “The Sun and Her Flowers,” which together have sold over 10 million copies and have been translated into 42 languages. Her most recent book, “Home Body,” debuted atop several bestseller lists across the world.
In 2021, Kaur executive produced and starred in her debut film, “Rupi Kaur Live,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Rupi Kaur World Tour is in association with AEG Presents, which promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney and Katy Perry.
Beginning May 2, Kaur also has a North America tour coming up.
Rupi Kaur U.K./European Tour Dates
Sept. 9 – Edinburgh, U.K. – Queen’s Hall
Sept. 12 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket
Sept. 16 – Cambridge, U.K. – Corn Exchange
Sept. 18 – Brighton, U.K. – Theatre Royal
Sept. 20 – Birmingham, U.K. – Town Hall
Sept. 22 – London, U.K. – Barbican
Sept. 24 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall
Sept. 26 – Manchester, U.K. – Albert Hall
Sept. 28 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna
Oct. 9 – Paris, France – La Cigale
Oct. 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lilla Cirkus
Oct. 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater
Oct. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Carré
Oct. 16 – Antwerp, Belgium – Queen Elisabeth Hall
Oct 18 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
Oct. 21 – Cologne, Germany – Kulturkirche
Oct. 25 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro San Pol