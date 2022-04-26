Rupi Kaur Sets European Dates for Her Biggest Tour Yet (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian poet, artist and performer Rupi Kaur has revealed her tour dates for the fall. Beginning Sept. 9, Kaur will perform in 17 cities across the U.K. and Europe, her biggest tour to date.

Kaur will perform unpublished pieces, poems from her latest book “Home Body” and greatest hits from her influential previous books “Milk and Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers.” The shows are designed as immersive experiences, integrating music and projections alongside Kaur’s spoken word performance, where she will lead audiences on a journey of personal loss and love, growth, mental health, community, friendship and strength, laced with humor.

As a 21-year-old university student, Kaur wrote, illustrated and self-published her first poetry collection, “Milk and Honey,” followed by “The Sun and Her Flowers,” which together have sold over 10 million copies and have been translated into 42 languages. Her most recent book, “Home Body,” debuted atop several bestseller lists across the world.

In 2021, Kaur executive produced and starred in her debut film, “Rupi Kaur Live,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rupi Kaur World Tour is in association with AEG Presents, which promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney and Katy Perry.

Beginning May 2, Kaur also has a North America tour coming up.

Rupi Kaur U.K./European Tour Dates

Sept. 9 – Edinburgh, U.K. – Queen’s Hall

Sept. 12 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket

Sept. 16 – Cambridge, U.K. – Corn Exchange

Sept. 18 – Brighton, U.K. – Theatre Royal

Sept. 20 – Birmingham, U.K. – Town Hall

Sept. 22 – London, U.K. – Barbican

Sept. 24 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall

Sept. 26 – Manchester, U.K. – Albert Hall

Sept. 28 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna

Oct. 9 – Paris, France – La Cigale

Oct. 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lilla Cirkus

Oct. 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater

Oct. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Carré

Oct. 16 – Antwerp, Belgium – Queen Elisabeth Hall

Oct 18 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast

Oct. 21 – Cologne, Germany – Kulturkirche

Oct. 25 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro San Pol