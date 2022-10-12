Entries Open for Royal Television Society’s RTS Programme Awards 2023, Ceremony Date Set

The Royal Television Society’s annual RTS Programme Awards have been set for March 28, 2023.

The awards ceremony, which is held at Grosvenor House every year, always attracts a sea of bold-face names from the world of television. (Pictured above: Jodie Comer attending in 2019).

Last year’s winners included “Help” writer Jack Thorne, “It’s a Sin” showrunner Russell T. Davies and comedian Graham Norton, who was honored with an award for Outstanding Contribution to British Television.

Entries have now opened for next year’s awards, which include three new categories — Comedy Drama, Supporting Actor – Female and Supporting Actor – Male — in recognition of the supporting performances from the acting community over the past 12 months.

One category has also been renamed, with Science & Natural History changed to Science & The Natural World.

Entries should reflect any project delivered via broadcast or online streaming between Jan 1-Dec 31, 2022. Entries close on Dec. 10, 2022.

Nominations will be announced in early March.

“For 2023 we are pleased to add three new categories to recognise and celebrate the enormous growth and diversity of scripted programming in the U.K.,” said Kenton Allen, chair of the RTS Programme Awards. “We’re also updating existing categories to better reflect how the TV landscape is changing. As we enter the autumn it’s already another outstanding year for British programming and we anticipate a very competitive set of nominations for the whole of 2022, celebrating the best, internationally renowned, television the U.K. has to offer audiences domestically and around the world.”