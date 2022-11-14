Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey, ‘Heartstopper‘ Nominated for Royal Television Society’s Craft and Design Awards 2022

Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey and “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards are among the nominees at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2022.
Jagger was nominated alongside Daniel Pemberton for writing the opening music to “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ show which stars Gary Oldman, while Harvey was nominated in the same category alongside Tim Phillips for their work on Sharon Horgan’s “Bad Sisters.”
“Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards was nominated for his work on the hit Netflix show.
The BBC garnered most noms with 35 nods, followed by Sky with 13 and ITV with 11 nominations.
The awards will take place in London.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Casting Award
Daniel Edwards, “Heartstopper” – See-Saw Films for Netflix
Aisha Bywaters, “The Baby” – Sister in association with Proverbial Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Rachel Sheridan, “In My Skin” – Expectation for BBC
Costume Design – Drama
Tom Pye & Nadine Clifford-Davern, “Gentleman Jack 2” – Lookout Point for BBC & HBO
Alison McCosh, “Peaky Blinders Season 6” – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC
Orla Smyth-Mill, “Sherwood” – House Productions for BBC
Costume Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
Shereen Shimmin, “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Season 18” – Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV
Plunge Creations & Bandicoot Scotland, “The Masked Singer Season 3” – Bandicoot Scotland for ITV/STV
Zaldy & Eve Collins, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3” – World of Wonder for BBC
Design – Programme Content Sequences
Made in Colour, “Empire & Me: A Newsround Special” – Made in Colour for BBC & CBBC
MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Production Team, “AIDS: The Unheard Tapes” – Wall to Wall for BBC / iPlayer & OU
Design – Titles
yU+co, “The Essex Serpent” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Paul McDonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury & Tamsin McGee, “Around the World in 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment and Peu Communications for BBC
BBC Creative / BBC Sport / BlinkInk & Gas Music, “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics” – BBC Creative / Blink Ink & Gas Music for BBC
Director – Comedy Drama/Situation Comedy
Jim Archer, “Big Boys” – Roughcut TV for Channel 4
Andrew Chaplin, “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation for BBC
Ben Taylor, “Sex Education: Season 3” – Eleven Film for Netflix
Director – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama
Kira Phillips, “Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime” – Blast! Films for Channel 4
Sarah Collinson, “Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin” – Hardcash Productions & The Economist for ITV
Jane McMullen, “Big Oil Vs the World: Denial Mongoose” – for BBC & PBS Frontline
Director – Drama
Will Sharpe, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Marc Munden, “Help” – The Forge / One Shoe Films for Channel 4
Lucy Forbes, “This is Going to Hurt” – Sister in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC and AMC
Director – Multicamera
Julia Knowles, “The Earthshot Prize 2021” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC
Julia Knowles, “Platinum Party at the Palace” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC
Liz Clare, “An Audience With Adele” – Production Company: Fulwell 73 / Onward / Sony / Columbia for ITV
Editing – Documentary/Factual
Bruce Law, David Pearson & Bumble Bee Post Team, “9/11: Life Under Attack” – Brook Lapping Productions for ITV
Alec Rossiter, John McNamee, “Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Double Act Productions / Channel 4 and Netflix
Kazeem Manzur, “Terms & Conditions: Deeper Than Drill” – Century Films for YouTube Originals
Editing – Drama
Simon Reglar, “Marriage” – The Forge / The Money Men for BBC
Kim Gaster, “Anne” – World Productions for ITV
Lucien Clayton, “Derry Girls Season 3” – Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4
Editing – Entertainment and Comedy
David Webb, Steve Ackroyd, Phil Hignett & Izabella Curry, “Sex Education Season 3” – Eleven for Netflix
Robin Nurse, “Top Gear Season 31” – BBC Studios Factual Entertainment for BBC
Paul Dingwall, “Cheaters” – Clerkenwell Films for BBC
Editing – Sport
Scott Ferry-Collins and Whisper, “The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Beatbox Film” – Whisper for Channel 4
Nicholas Perry & Philip Hughes, “Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Opener – Our Birmingham: A Brummie Story” – BBC Sport for BBC
Nicholas Perry, Alex Ewing, Lucy Adams & BBC Sport Production Team, “Wimbledon 2022 – Women’s Final Opening Film” – BBC Sport for BBC
Effects
Vine FX & Real SFX, “The Lazarus Project” – Urban Myth Films for Sky
MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Jim Solan, Ant Campbell, Chris Powell & Luke Wenmouth – VFX (dock10), “Dodger” – NBC Universal for CBBC/BBC
Lighting for Multicamera
Nigel Catmur, “Platinum Party at the Palace” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC
Tom Sutherland, “The BRIT Awards” – BRITs TV for ITV
Tim Routledge, “Concert For Ukraine” – Livewire Pictures for ITV
Make Up Design – Drama
Julie Kendrick, “Landscapers” – Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Lin Davie, Sue Newbould & Laura Flynn, “Gentleman Jack 2” – Lookout Point for BBC & HBO
Nadia El-Saffar, “Sherwood” – House Productions for BBC
Make Up Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
David Petruschin, Julie Cooper & Sam Greenwood “RuPaul’s Drag Race Vs The World Season 1” – World of Wonder for BBC
Lisa Armstrong & Lisa Davey, “Strictly Come Dancing Season 19” – BBC Studios Entertainment for BBC
Nicola Coleman, “Inside No 9” – BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC
Music – Original Score
Lucrecia Dalton, “The Baby” – Sisters in association with Proverbial Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Nicôle Lecky & Bryan Senti, “Mood” – Bonafide Films for BBC
Tim Phillips & PJ Harvey, “Bad Sisters” – Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Multicamera Work
Chris Power and the Camera Team, “Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel” – Hungry McBear for BBC
Camera Team, “SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 7” – Minnow Films for Channel 4
Liz Clare, Nat Hill, Dan Studley & Camera Team, “An Audience With Adele” – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia for ITV
Music – Original Title
Carly Paradis, “The Rising Sky Studios” – for Sky Max
Mick Jagger & Daniel Pemberton, “Slow Horses” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Tim Phillips & PJ Harvey, “Bad Sisters” – Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Photography – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama
Tom Barrow, “Murder in the Valleys” – Five Mile Films for Sky Crime
John Shier, “Dynasties II – Puma” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC & BBC America
Tim Shepherd, Todd Kewley, Oliver Mueller & Camera Team, “The Green Planet” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit / PBS / bilibili / ZDF / China Media Group CCTV9 / France Télévisions / The Open University for BBC and iPlayer
Photography – Drama & Comedy
Erik Wilson BSC, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Ben Wheeler, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC
Adolpho Veloso, “Becoming Elizabeth” – The Forge for Starz
Picture Enhancement
Thomas Urbye, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Dan Coles, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC
Dan Gill & James Beynon, “Our Great National Parks” – Wild Space Productions / Freeborne Media / Higher Ground Prodcutions for Netflix
Production Design – Drama
Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes & Fabrice Spelta, “Landscapers” – Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic
Nicola Moroney, “Derry Girls Season 3” – Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4
Dominic Hyman, “The Last Kingdom Season 5” – Carnival Films for Netflix
Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
Catherine Land, “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Season 18” – Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV
John Jobe Reynolds, “The Bambers: Murder at the Farm” – Mindhouse Productions for Sky
MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Production Management Award
Karl Liegis, “The Essex Serpent” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+
Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom & Mei Ye Li, “Concert For Ukraine” – Livewire Pictures for ITV
Production Management Team, “Then Barbara Met Alan” – Dragonfly Film and Television / One She Films for BBC and Netflix
Sound – Drama
Paul Cotterel, Paul Carter & Des Kenneally, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC
Sound Team, “A Discovery of Witches Season 3” – Bad Wolf for Sky
Steve Browell, Nina Rice, Jamie Selway & Adam Horley, “This is Going to Hurt” – Sisters in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC and AMC
Sound – Entertainment & Non Drama
Nas Parkash, Will Chapman, Tristan Powell & Claire Ellis “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” – Molinare / RAW TV for Netflix
David Lascelles, “Trying” – Season 3 BBC Studios for Apple TV+
Nick Fry, James Spooner & James Jones, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” – Top Hat Productions for Sky Documentaries & HBO Max