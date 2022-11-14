Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey, ‘Heartstopper‘ Nominated for Royal Television Society’s Craft and Design Awards 2022

Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey and “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards are among the nominees at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2022.

Jagger was nominated alongside Daniel Pemberton for writing the opening music to “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ show which stars Gary Oldman, while Harvey was nominated in the same category alongside Tim Phillips for their work on Sharon Horgan’s “Bad Sisters.”

“Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards was nominated for his work on the hit Netflix show.

The BBC garnered most noms with 35 nods, followed by Sky with 13 and ITV with 11 nominations.

The awards will take place in London.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Casting Award

Daniel Edwards, “Heartstopper” – See-Saw Films for Netflix

Aisha Bywaters, “The Baby” – Sister in association with Proverbial Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Rachel Sheridan, “In My Skin” – Expectation for BBC

Costume Design – Drama

Tom Pye & Nadine Clifford-Davern, “Gentleman Jack 2” – Lookout Point for BBC & HBO

Alison McCosh, “Peaky Blinders Season 6” – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC

Orla Smyth-Mill, “Sherwood” – House Productions for BBC

Costume Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

Shereen Shimmin, “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Season 18” – Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV

Plunge Creations & Bandicoot Scotland, “The Masked Singer Season 3” – Bandicoot Scotland for ITV/STV

Zaldy & Eve Collins, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3” – World of Wonder for BBC

Design – Programme Content Sequences

Made in Colour, “Empire & Me: A Newsround Special” – Made in Colour for BBC & CBBC

MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Production Team, “AIDS: The Unheard Tapes” – Wall to Wall for BBC / iPlayer & OU

Design – Titles

yU+co, “The Essex Serpent” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Paul McDonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury & Tamsin McGee, “Around the World in 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment and Peu Communications for BBC

BBC Creative / BBC Sport / BlinkInk & Gas Music, “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics” – BBC Creative / Blink Ink & Gas Music for BBC

Director – Comedy Drama/Situation Comedy

Jim Archer, “Big Boys” – Roughcut TV for Channel 4

Andrew Chaplin, “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation for BBC

Ben Taylor, “Sex Education: Season 3” – Eleven Film for Netflix

Director – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama

Kira Phillips, “Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime” – Blast! Films for Channel 4

Sarah Collinson, “Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin” – Hardcash Productions & The Economist for ITV

Jane McMullen, “Big Oil Vs the World: Denial Mongoose” – for BBC & PBS Frontline

Director – Drama

Will Sharpe, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Marc Munden, “Help” – The Forge / One Shoe Films for Channel 4

Lucy Forbes, “This is Going to Hurt” – Sister in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC and AMC

Director – Multicamera

Julia Knowles, “The Earthshot Prize 2021” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC

Julia Knowles, “Platinum Party at the Palace” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC

Liz Clare, “An Audience With Adele” – Production Company: Fulwell 73 / Onward / Sony / Columbia for ITV

Editing – Documentary/Factual

Bruce Law, David Pearson & Bumble Bee Post Team, “9/11: Life Under Attack” – Brook Lapping Productions for ITV

Alec Rossiter, John McNamee, “Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Double Act Productions / Channel 4 and Netflix

Kazeem Manzur, “Terms & Conditions: Deeper Than Drill” – Century Films for YouTube Originals

Editing – Drama

Simon Reglar, “Marriage” – The Forge / The Money Men for BBC

Kim Gaster, “Anne” – World Productions for ITV

Lucien Clayton, “Derry Girls Season 3” – Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4

Editing – Entertainment and Comedy

David Webb, Steve Ackroyd, Phil Hignett & Izabella Curry, “Sex Education Season 3” – Eleven for Netflix

Robin Nurse, “Top Gear Season 31” – BBC Studios Factual Entertainment for BBC

Paul Dingwall, “Cheaters” – Clerkenwell Films for BBC

Editing – Sport

Scott Ferry-Collins and Whisper, “The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Beatbox Film” – Whisper for Channel 4

Nicholas Perry & Philip Hughes, “Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Opener – Our Birmingham: A Brummie Story” – BBC Sport for BBC

Nicholas Perry, Alex Ewing, Lucy Adams & BBC Sport Production Team, “Wimbledon 2022 – Women’s Final Opening Film” – BBC Sport for BBC

Effects

Vine FX & Real SFX, “The Lazarus Project” – Urban Myth Films for Sky

MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Jim Solan, Ant Campbell, Chris Powell & Luke Wenmouth – VFX (dock10), “Dodger” – NBC Universal for CBBC/BBC

Lighting for Multicamera

Nigel Catmur, “Platinum Party at the Palace” – BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC

Tom Sutherland, “The BRIT Awards” – BRITs TV for ITV

Tim Routledge, “Concert For Ukraine” – Livewire Pictures for ITV

Make Up Design – Drama

Julie Kendrick, “Landscapers” – Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Lin Davie, Sue Newbould & Laura Flynn, “Gentleman Jack 2” – Lookout Point for BBC & HBO

Nadia El-Saffar, “Sherwood” – House Productions for BBC

Make Up Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

David Petruschin, Julie Cooper & Sam Greenwood “RuPaul’s Drag Race Vs The World Season 1” – World of Wonder for BBC

Lisa Armstrong & Lisa Davey, “Strictly Come Dancing Season 19” – BBC Studios Entertainment for BBC

Nicola Coleman, “Inside No 9” – BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC

Music – Original Score

Lucrecia Dalton, “The Baby” – Sisters in association with Proverbial Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Nicôle Lecky & Bryan Senti, “Mood” – Bonafide Films for BBC

Tim Phillips & PJ Harvey, “Bad Sisters” – Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Multicamera Work

Chris Power and the Camera Team, “Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel” – Hungry McBear for BBC

Camera Team, “SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 7” – Minnow Films for Channel 4

Liz Clare, Nat Hill, Dan Studley & Camera Team, “An Audience With Adele” – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia for ITV

Music – Original Title

Carly Paradis, “The Rising Sky Studios” – for Sky Max

Mick Jagger & Daniel Pemberton, “Slow Horses” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Tim Phillips & PJ Harvey, “Bad Sisters” – Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Photography – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama

Tom Barrow, “Murder in the Valleys” – Five Mile Films for Sky Crime

John Shier, “Dynasties II – Puma” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC & BBC America

Tim Shepherd, Todd Kewley, Oliver Mueller & Camera Team, “The Green Planet” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit / PBS / bilibili / ZDF / China Media Group CCTV9 / France Télévisions / The Open University for BBC and iPlayer

Photography – Drama & Comedy

Erik Wilson BSC, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Ben Wheeler, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC

Adolpho Veloso, “Becoming Elizabeth” – The Forge for Starz

Picture Enhancement

Thomas Urbye, “Landscapers” – Sisters in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Dan Coles, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC

Dan Gill & James Beynon, “Our Great National Parks” – Wild Space Productions / Freeborne Media / Higher Ground Prodcutions for Netflix

Production Design – Drama

Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes & Fabrice Spelta, “Landscapers” – Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for Sky Atlantic

Nicola Moroney, “Derry Girls Season 3” – Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4

Dominic Hyman, “The Last Kingdom Season 5” – Carnival Films for Netflix

Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

Catherine Land, “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Season 18” – Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV

John Jobe Reynolds, “The Bambers: Murder at the Farm” – Mindhouse Productions for Sky

MPC Team, “Prehistoric Planet” – BBC Studios in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Production Management Award

Karl Liegis, “The Essex Serpent” – See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+

Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom & Mei Ye Li, “Concert For Ukraine” – Livewire Pictures for ITV

Production Management Team, “Then Barbara Met Alan” – Dragonfly Film and Television / One She Films for BBC and Netflix

Sound – Drama

Paul Cotterel, Paul Carter & Des Kenneally, “The Tourist” – Two Brothers Pictures for BBC

Sound Team, “A Discovery of Witches Season 3” – Bad Wolf for Sky

Steve Browell, Nina Rice, Jamie Selway & Adam Horley, “This is Going to Hurt” – Sisters in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC and AMC

Sound – Entertainment & Non Drama

Nas Parkash, Will Chapman, Tristan Powell & Claire Ellis “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” – Molinare / RAW TV for Netflix

David Lascelles, “Trying” – Season 3 BBC Studios for Apple TV+

Nick Fry, James Spooner & James Jones, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” – Top Hat Productions for Sky Documentaries & HBO Max