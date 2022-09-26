Romanian News Channel Antena 3 Set For Relaunch Following CNN Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

After becoming a CNN affiliate two years ago Romanian 24-hour news channel Antena 3 is now set for a relaunch on Sept. 27 with new programming, state-of-the-art studios and more international news coverage prompted by its CNN partnership.

The new-look channel won’t be CNN-branded like some other CNN affiliates around the world, such as CNN Portugal. However Antena 3 will have on air graphics making it clear that it is CNN’s exclusive news channel partner for Romania.

The Antena 3 relaunch as CNN’s exclusive news partner in Romania comes after several months of the Antena 3 team working closely in tandem with CNN on all aspects of the channel: from revamping production and broadcasting to the actual news gathering process. As part of its partnership with CNN International Antena 3 will now have more access to CNN reporting and content for usage in its daily output.

The partnership stems from the success on Antena 3 of “News Hour with CNN,” which CNN says has become the most watched news show on the channel in its time slot and grown market share for that slot by over 30% since its launch in May 2021.

“By enhancing the editorial capabilities of its affiliate, CNN will also have greater reciprocal access to Antena 3’s content at a time when CNN is extensively covering Central and Eastern Europe and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” CNN said in a statement.

The new channel will be inaugurated at a launch event at the Royal Palace in Bucharest on Monday (Sept. 26) with a signing ceremony between Rani Raad, president, CNN Worldwide Commercial, and Antena 3 CEO Mihai Gadea.

“From the very outset of CNN, our strong relationships with affiliate partners have enhanced the editorial footprint and improved the way news is reported by both CNN and our affiliates,” said Raad in the statement.

“At this critical moment when the eyes of the world are on Central and Eastern Europe, it is important for CNN to have a strong partner in Romania as we extensively cover news from this region in light of the conflict in Ukraine. Following months of collaboration and hard work from CNN and Antena 3, the new-look Antena 3 will build on the success of ‘News Hour with CNN’ and bring a different, high quality news product to the Romanian market,” he added.

Said Gadea: “The eleven years during which we been affiliated to CNN have been full of events and times of change important not only to Romania but also in the history of the whole world.”

“The strengthening of our companies’ partnership to enhance Antena 3’s output and become CNN’s exclusive news partner in Romania comes at an important time. This development is not just a key milestone for Antena 3 but also for Romania and our country’s media industry as we prepare to deliver news that upholds the very highest standards of journalism.”