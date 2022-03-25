Revamped ‘Ninja Warrior U.K.’ Returns to ITV

Physical obstacle course game show Ninja Warrior U.K. is returning to U.K. broadcaster ITV and streamer ITV Hub for a sixth season.

The revamped format will feature, for the first time in the show’s history, a hunt for a female and a male champion. The contestants will face each other and also a team of professional Ninja Warrior athletes in head-to-head races across eight one hour episodes.

Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara return as the hosts.

Based on Tokyo Broadcasting System’s format “Sasuke,” “Ninja Warrior U.K.” was a hit for ITV across five successive seasons from 2015 through 2019. The success of the show spawned 13 Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks across the U.K.

The show is produced by Potato, the ITV Studios label behind “The Chase,” “Beat The Chasers” and “Moneyball.” It will be executive produced by Potato’s Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott and Helen Tumbridge, and is set to go into production in May. The series is commissioned for ITV and ITV Hub by Kevin O’Brien, commissioning editor, and Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning.

Kelpie said: “There is no other show like ‘Ninja Warrior U.K.’; it’s bigger, tougher, more exciting than anything else on TV and proper Saturday night entertainment for the entire family. We’re thrilled to be back with Ben, Kammy and Rochelle, filming in front of a full audience and with loads of exciting new surprises for this year’s competitors – and, most importantly, for the viewers.”

Rawcliffe added: “This all new, enhanced and reinvigorated series of ‘Ninja Warrior U.K.’ contains all the electricity, excitement and entertainment needed to make it compulsive Saturday night viewing.”

“Sasuke” has been adapted in the U.S. as NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.”