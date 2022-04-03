Red Arrow Studios Intl. Scores New Sales for Thrillers ‘Blackout – Tomorrow Is Too Late,’ ‘Departure’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Red Arrow Studios Intl. has secured a raft of deals for two of its premium drama titles “Blackout – Tomorrow Is Too Late” and “Departure.”

The international thriller “Blackout – Tomorrow Is Too Late,” starring Moritz Bleibtreu (“The Baader Meinhof Complex”) and Marie Leuenberger (“The Divine Order”), has been picked up by Mediawan Rights for French-speaking Europe, Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland, and HBO Nordic for a whole host of territories, including the Nordics, Iberia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Netherlands. The series is produced by W&B Television (“The Lives of Others,” “Dark”) for Joyn and SAT.1 in Germany.

Seasons one and two of the conspiracy thriller “Departure” have been acquired by RAI for RAI4 in Italy and The Walt Disney Company for Foxcrime in Turkey. Asiaplay has also picked up the show’s second season for Catchplay+ in Taiwan, Indonesia and Singapore, following its previous acquisition of season one.

“Departure” has already been sold to broadcasters including Channel 5 and Sky (U.K.), Peacock/Universal (U.S.), M6 Group (France), ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus (Latin America), and NBCUniversal Intl. Networks (NBCUIN) for Europe and Africa.

“Departure” is produced by Shaftesbury, in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios Intl. for Global in Canada.

Seasons one and two have an A-list cast, which includes Emmy Award-winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”), Kris Holden-Ried (“Clarice”), Jason O’Mara (“The Man in the High Castle”), and the late Christopher Plummer (“Knives Out”) in his final TV role.

Season three of “Departure” has recently completed production and will be available in the Fall. Joining Panjabi and Holden-Ried in this third season are Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Jake Weber (“American Gothic”).

Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director at Red Arrow Studios Intl., said: “ ‘Blackout – Tomorrow Is Too Late’ and ‘Departure’ are perfect examples of the type of high-concept, gripping global dramas that we are committed to offering our partners around the world. This latest wave of deals with an array of leading broadcasters is testament to the wide appeal of both these titles.”