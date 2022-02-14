BBC Studios Promotes Rebecca Glashow to CEO, Global Distribution, Paul Dempsey Moves to Director of Performance Role

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. broadcaster BBC, has promoted Rebecca Glashow to the newly created role of CEO, global distribution. Glashow will take up the position on March 1, when she also becomes a member of the organization’s executive committee.

Glashow previously held the post of president, BBC Studios Americas, from June 2020, overseeing the strategy and performance of the company’s commercial activities in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. She was responsible for the launch of documentary streaming service BBC Select and BBC Podcasts and in September, oversight of global digital news was added to her responsibilities.

In her new role, Glashow takes expanded responsibilities for BBC Studios’ global distribution portfolio portfolio (ex-U.K. & Ireland), encompassing content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions as well as continued responsibility for the growth of BBC’s digital global news.

Earlier, Glashow served as co-head of Viacom’s Awesomeness and had a stint at Discovery Communications. She also executive produced Netflix’s “Trinkets” and won two Daytime Emmys for it.

Glashow said: “I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content.”

Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios said: “Rebecca’s promotion reflects her successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios Americas’ portfolio of diverse businesses. I am delighted she will spearhead our next phase of growth across our global distribution division. She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”

Meanwhile, Paul Dempsey, president, global distribution at BBC Studios, will take up a new role as BBC Studios’ director of performance. Dempsey led BBC Studios’ international distribution operation for a decade, and grew content sales by 50%, more than doubling investment in content. He also launched re-branded channels and extended their reach across the world, and pioneered new markets, especially China and India, and led the expansion of streamer BritBox.

Formerly president, Global Markets, Dempsey was interim CEO of BBC Worldwide before Tim Davie took up the position of CEO in April 2013.

Dempsey said: “It has been a long held ambition of mine to move into a role specializing in individual and team performance. As our company embarks on the next stage of its growth story, I can’t think of a more exciting or relevant time to be moving into this new area.’

Fussell added: “I’m pleased that Paul will be passing the baton to Rebecca with the business in such good health. I’d like to pay tribute to his many commercial successes. I am thrilled that Paul will be our director of performance, showing our commitment to supporting world-class performance at a time of major growth opportunity for the company. We are fortunate to have someone of Paul’s talents leading this for the whole of BBC Studios.”

In the financial year 2020/21, BBC Studios recorded sales of £1.25 billion ($1.68 billion) and a profit of £151 million.