Hollywood Unlocked Blog Apologizes for False Reporting on Queen’s Death

U.S. blog Hollywood Unlocked has apologized for falsely reporting that Queen Elizabeth II, who has been battling a mild case of COVID-19, has died.

The outlet shared its “deepest apologies” to Britain’s Royal Family in a tweet on Wednesday morning, calling the debacle an “embarrassing situation” and effectively blaming an unnamed intern.

“It was an accident and we’re working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake,” reads a statement published to one of the blog’s Twitter accounts.

Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation. It was an accident and we're working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake. – HU — Hollywood Unlocked (@HollywoodUL) February 23, 2022

Despite the apology, the story about the Queen’s death — citing sources from the “Royal Kingdom” — remains on the website under a sizeable video advertisement.

The statement comes on the heels of an adamant tweet by Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, who claimed shortly after the story was published that, “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.”

The story and Lee’s tweet went viral on Tuesday, with Twitter commentators highlighting the suspicious nature of an obscure U.S. blog breaking the news of Queen’s death before British outlets like the BBC or Press Association.

